What The Fed's Rate Hold Means For The Markets

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities, which will have a negative impact on stock markets.
  • The Fed kept interest rates the same due to the lag in monetary policy's effects on the economy and uncertainty about the impact of tighter credit conditions.
  • Elevated interest rates will pressure dividend-income investors and may lead to a downturn in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other sectors.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds His News Conference After The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Alex Wong

The Federal Reserve issued an FOMC statement that it will hold interest rates at current levels. Buried in the middle of the statement is the Committee’s plans to continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities. This is consistent

