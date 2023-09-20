Powell Slams Door On Fed Pivot, Yields Jump And Stocks Slide

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

As expected, the Fed held interest rates steady at this week's FOMC meeting at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. However, the concurrent release of the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections contained a surprise for traders. In it, the Fed signaled that most members intend to hike once more in 2023 and that most members see interest rates 50 bps higher in 2024 than previously projected. After all, September's CPI report was a bit hotter than expected on the back of OPEC production cuts and the new UAW strike. As far as Fed days go, the initial market reaction was fairly quiet, with both interest rates and stock prices relatively steady.

However, stocks soon took a dive. This makes intuitive sense. Considering how reliant large sectors of the economy have become on rock-bottom interest rates, higher rates are likely to become an increasingly potent issue over time. Powell seemed a bit testier than normal in the press conference. As always, a few boneheaded reporters like to grandstand and push their political agendas. Others asked more informative questions I felt, such as CNBC's Steve Liesman and Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger.

The Fed's projections signaled that they're looking to maintain a real interest rate of 2.5%, which means that interest rates are yet again going higher than expected – for longer than expected. This may not show up to those simply reading the transcripts, but the energy I felt from watching was Powell wasn't willing to offer up much of an explanation for this. Generally, when intelligent people answer questions like this in a roundabout manner, it's because the answer that comes to mind isn't the most politically correct. Here, that may mean that the Fed is likely comfortable taking interest rates (in real terms) even higher, even if it means that they may have to accept some unemployment. There are many who think that the only thing the Fed should care about is lowering unemployment and inflation doesn't matter. That printing money and inflation don't matter is a key argument of modern monetary theory, which got a brief test in 2021 that ended in spectacular failure.

Interestingly though, the Fed is raising its growth forecast and lowering its unemployment forecast. What should we make of this? Does the Fed need plausible deniability in order to raise rates enough to bring inflation down? Possibly! This year, Senator Elizabeth Warren lit up Powell in Congress for projecting that unemployment would rise 0.5% and hammered him to lower rates. We know that Fed unemployment projections are mostly fantasy anyway because unemployment rises by hundreds of basis points in the typical business cycle, not 50 bps. If this is the case, then this might be a sharp political move by the Fed to help keep their independence. Less cynically, raising the forecast for interest rates might also just be due to the nature of today's economy and the need to raise rates more to crack down on inflation with so many older consumers endowed with 3% mortgages. Household savings rates are hovering near record lows, and overall consumer spending doesn't seem to care much yet about mortgages at 7.5% and rising, or auto loans nearing 7%. To this point, the Fed has the power to keep raising interest rates until they can force consumers (and speculators) to care. Eventually, the Fed always wins.

I'm back in the US after spending the past few months abroad. Inflation is still a problem.

Shortly after landing, I paid $32 for lunch in Texas (granted, I had a beer). This would have been $20 or less pre-pandemic. People are still spending though, but surveys are showing that they're starting to cut back, especially with student loans kicking back in for tens of millions of Americans. This is mostly anecdotal, but the other big thing that I noticed is that there are a ton of homes for rent near me. People don't want to sell them because they probably have 3% fixed-rate mortgages. But they're trying to rent them instead, and they're not getting any action. Not since the 2000s have I seen so many signs. This time, they're not all for sale signs, they're all for lease signs. I'm picking this up in the national vacancy data as well.

Combining points 1 and 2 here, it makes you wonder how much of the US economy has become built around speculation and fueled by low interest rates. Living in Florida, Texas, and Spain at various points in my life, I've seen bubbles both on the way up and after they've popped. Condos in Florida that went for $700-$800k in 2006 ended up getting dumped for $100k in foreclosure 2-3 years later. Now sellers are putting many of these same condos up on the market for around $1.4 million. Will many of these empty condos again flood the market if Airbnb slows down or if unemployment rises? It's quite possible. Property in Spain never recovered, and the people who bought there in 2006 are still deeply underwater, especially if their reference currency is the British pound.

Large parts of the global economy are clearly out of equilibrium. Salaries aren't making sense compared to rapid rises in prices, especially asset prices like housing. The difference has come almost entirely from people chasing bubbles with credit at rock-bottom rates. After rates skyrocketed, one wonders if these for-lease signs will start to multiply even more, and metamorphize into the same for-sale signs that defined the last cycle.

Coming back to the US from abroad, I can't help but be reminded of some scenes in The Big Short. Everyone I know seems to be involved in real estate speculation, either as a service provider or as an investor. Loads of acquaintances of mine have personal DTI ratios at or near 50%, thanks to $90,000 pickup trucks and jumbo-sized houses. Americans will look less indebted if you compare raw data to 2007, but the hidden variable is that many of them are older. Millennials and Gen Z appear to be just as indebted as their older peers were in 2006-2008. If unemployment fails to stay at super low levels, that might be a big issue with how lax DTI standards became for lenders in recent years.

So when we see the Fed here looking to raise rates again and keep them high with leading sectors of the economy continuing to slow, one wonders what's going on behind the scenes. There are tons of deals out there that have been made over the last 18 months that don't cash flow, and they need the Fed to cut rates massively to start turning a profit. It's going to be very interesting to see how all of this shakes out going forward. With stocks continuing to trade for elevated P/E multiples, I think 5.5% in cash remains the clear winner for most of my money.

Bottom Line

The Fed dealt the markets a hawkish surprise at today's FOMC meeting. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell a little under 1%, and the 10-year yield popped up about 2.5 bps. Assuming no more big moves, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages should open around 7.4% tomorrow morning. Interest rates continue to grind higher. Can American consumers handle 8% mortgages and 7% car loans on asset prices that are up 40% from pre-pandemic? We just might be about to find out. My guess is no. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section!