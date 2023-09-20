Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell Slams Door On Fed Pivot, Yields Jump And Stocks Slide

Sep. 20, 2023 5:55 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJISPY12 Comments
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.33K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed signaled that interest rates in 2024 will likely be higher than previously projected, causing stocks to fall and interest rates to rise.
  • While they officially project a soft landing, the Fed's forecasts suggest they are comfortable taking interest rates even higher, even amidst worsening leading economic indicators.
  • Signs of a potential economic slowdown are emerging after speculation and rock-bottom interest rates fueled the US economy for 14 years.
  • The Fed doesn't seem to mind, and is taking the Fed pivot off the table for now.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Hosts Financial Stability Oversight Council Event

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

As expected, the Fed held interest rates steady at this week's FOMC meeting at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. However, the concurrent release of the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections contained a surprise for traders. In it, the Fed

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.33K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 6:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.75K)
Thank you Logan
w
weaktrader
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (535)
The fed didn't slam the door on anything. In 6 weeks Powell will be up there again and anything is possible. At some point there will be a pivot.
N
NEUTRAL UNIT
Today, 6:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (265)
Logan, thank you fir the article. At least someone accept that inflation is higher than it is showed in figures if you compare correct time frame. As a person, who is going to purchase his first condo in Miami and having DTI at 50% (hate it, but better DTI at 50 than rent at 50% of income) I noticed your statement about foreclosures. I am a bit confused.

I agree, that you can purchase condo/house at foreclosure 3-4 times cheaper. But you purchase not only property but all the liens it has. Isn't it do? Meaning it's actually not cheap at all. Or am I missing something?

Besides, current market shows a lot of people purchasing for cash ("hi" to guys from LATAM, China, Switzerland and so on). . Lenders have serious restrictions on condos. And if we take Florida, properties leases changed in nature. Before COVID it was seasonal lease at low rates. People just wanted to have extra income for their vacation property. Now it became a source of income, so I am not so positive rents will go down here. This leads to uncertainty for those, who want a property for living. I can wait a year for better price and rates. But instead it will be 10% more in price.

And high DTI is for now. Didn't income increase with time lowering DTI?
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:25 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.08K)
@NEUTRAL UNIT

Florida is a crazy place, for my money, I'd do the rent at 50% of income over the 50% mortgage because if things go south you can pick up and move. It's not like Manhattan where there are tons of six-figure jobs. There's no way I would pay 7.5% interest on an inflated house/condo in Florida. If you speak Spanish and can work remotely I'd go live in Spain for a year for like 1200 euros a month in rent. They have a new visa over there.

High DTI buyers overwhelmingly got flushed when unemployment went to 11% in Florida in 2009. Then condos sold for $100k. It's happened many times before in the history of Florida.
N
NEUTRAL UNIT
Today, 6:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (265)
@Logan Kane But foreclosure means you purchase debt as well? I saw the price history and understand what you mean. But I am not sure current foreclosures will be tgat cheap. Banks need to return money one way or another, don't they?

Unfortunately, I can't move from Florida , to Spain especially) 3 years more to be here. And working in Aero industry there is little places of choice for me.

I understand the idea with flexibility. But I hope I will increase the income instead. When we talk about unemployment, we should understand that different industries will have different layoff pressures. And it also depends on your position.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:42 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.08K)
@NEUTRAL UNIT be careful! The mortgage is fixed but the HOA and insurance increase with inflation (or faster). At 7.5% the loan barely amortizes— you can verify this with any online calculator.

My family flipped houses back in the 2000s, sometimes there are tax liens and stuff but it’s just some work to get them resolved. We never had any surprises.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 6:14 PM
Premium
Comments (826)
See
https://m3melody.substack.com
And
www.youtube.com/...
Melody Wright is driving all over the country reporting on the housing market. It’s worth a listening to because there is a level of detail not normally in an article. I thought I would add this link because of what Logan said about housing in his article.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 6:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.08K)
@Darren Dawson just read a piece of hers from your link– she really can write! Awesome stuff.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 6:23 PM
Premium
Comments (826)
@Logan Kane
Here is her bio, a mortgage veteran who managed bankruptcies during the GFC.

Melody Wright began her mortgage career at GMAC ResCap (RFC) in 2006 and helped manage the historic ResCap bankruptcy. After leaving ResCap and before joining the FInTech revolution, she focused on operational effectiveness at multiple large, nonbank servicers. A 24-year BFSI industry veteran, Melody currently focuses on mortgage FinTech and macroeconomics, working hand-in-hand with clients to design and implement integrative solutions in mortgage origination and servicing that will be successful amidst the ever-evolving economic landscape.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 6:08 PM
Premium
Comments (11.81K)
Shaq had the best pivot in the NBA. .
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 6:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.75K)
@OverTheHorizon I vote for Hakeem
C
CLee2
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (20)
Can the American consumer handle it? I tend to agree with you that they can’t but there is $5.6T in money markets waiting for opportunities so who knows. Patience and diversification. Thanks for the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.