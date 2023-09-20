Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold: Tenacious Correction Not Definitely Finished (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Gold prices have been under pressure for the past two months, reaching a new low at USD $1,885 on August 21st.
  • The correction that began in May is still ongoing, with the bears struggling to push prices significantly below USD $1,900.
  • The seasonal pattern for gold suggests caution and patience until mid-December, while the daily chart shows potential for a bullish move above USD $1,930.
  • Above USD $1,985 the market will shift its focus on a breakout to new all-time highs.

Liberty Gold Eagle one ounce coin

BackyardProduction

In late April, we timely warned about a topping process in the gold market and expected prices to pull back towards USD $1,900 over the following weeks. On June 29th, with gold reaching an intraday low at USD $1,893, we turned bullish. After a nice

This article was written by

Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Comments (3)

jsantmyer profile picture
jsantmyer
Today, 6:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.3K)
Gold is going up not down. Don’t care what the technical tea leaves say..
S
SouthBySE
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (1.18K)
According to your seasonal chart, there are only 2 Bullish months for Gold.
M
MATTINTERWEB
Today, 6:19 PM
Premium
Comments (174)
I'll tell you what's a bullish sign for GOLD, the fact it's basically gone sideways despite all the normal pressures that push it lower. 2024 the year of GOLD?
