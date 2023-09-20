Justin Sullivan

Last September, I rated KB Home (NYSE:KBH) a strong buy, feeling there was at least 40% of upside using a conservative price target. As you can see below, shares have exceeded this target, having rallied more than 70% in the past year. Particularly with the company reporting fiscal Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, now is a good time to determine whether investors should stay long shares or take profits. I recommend staying long.

In the company's fiscal third quarter, it earned $1.80 on revenue of $1.59 billion, blowing past expectations by $0.38. Earnings were down from $2.86 last year as revenues fell 14% and margins contracted. KBH has generated EPS of $5.18 this year, which leaves it poised to earn about $7 for fiscal 2023, about $1 better than I expected. Given how red-hot the housing market was a year ago, just as the Fed was beginning aggressive rate hikes, a decline in results was inevitable, but KB Home's earnings have held in relatively well.

During the quarter, deliveries declined 7% to 3,375 houses with an average sales price of $466k, which was down about 8% from last year, partly due to lower prices per square foot and a mix shift. Homebuilding gross margins declined by 520bp, reflecting the decline in sales price, but partially offset by lower construction costs as supply chains have improved.

Importantly, management said demand was "steady" through the quarter, even with mortgage rates above 7%. This is reflected in the fact that net new orders rose by 52% to 3,097 and their value rose 54% (implying 2% pricing gains). It is important to note that net new orders were less than 300 units fewer than deliveries. With orders approaching deliveries, we should begin to see the backlog begin to stabilize. It stands at 7,008 homes from 10,756 last year. The backlog has done exactly what it is supposed to do during periods where buyers step back as happened late last year. It allows the company to keep building and delivering homes at a similar pace, working down that backlog and generating cash flow. And then ideally, as the backlog winds down, orders return, and KB can keep on producing.

This appears to be exactly what is happening. KB worked down its backlog over the past year, and with buyers resetting expectations around current interest rates, orders are picking back up. The backlog essentially helps to insulate the company from short-term demand trends and even out results over time.

With orders picking up, and the housing market as a whole showing improvement (more on that below), I expect the margin and volume pressures have caused earnings to decline from record levels to simply "strong" levels have largely filtered through to results. It is important to highlight that while results are down, they are still strong and resulting in significant cash flow. Cash is up nearly $300 million year to date to $612 million even as it paid down a net $150 million in debt. Its debt-to-capital ratio is 30.6%, down from 36.8% at the start of the year. In fact, looking at its balance sheet, debt is $500 million lower than it was 10 years ago, a period over which revenue has more than tripled and operating income has risen 10x. Having brought its balance sheet to a pristine standing, the company has been able to shift its focus to share repurchases.

During the quarter, it bought back $82.5 million of stock, and its share count is down 7% over the past year due to the repurchases. Management cited share repurchases and land acquisitions as the two primary uses of its free cash flow. With debt reduction largely complete, KBH is positioned well to reduce its share count by 8-12% over the next year.

Moving from results to the broader environment, it is first important to note that KB Home serves first-time homebuyers disproportionately, as you can see below. They represent about half of its customer base, but just about a quarter of homebuyers. After first-time buyers, its next biggest segment is those who are making their first upgrade.

According to the Census Bureau, about 25% of new home sales occur in the West region (from California to New Mexico) of the United States. By comparison, KB Home gets nearly 50% of its deliveries from states in the region, and it has less exposure to the Southeast as a result. A significant share of Southeastern home construction serves retirees moving from the North, and these are not KBH's core customers, which explains its different geographic mix. I view its geographic mix as broadly neutral to its investment attractiveness.

By comparison, I view KBH's orientation towards first-time and second-time buyers as a structural positive. Over the past 20 years, the population of Americans in their late 20s to early 30s has risen by more than 14% as millennials grow up. This represents a large and growing pool of potential first-time homebuyers. While it has been rising since 2016, just 43% currently own a home. With millennials entering their prime household formation years, KBH should see ample demand for its product.

Indeed, this phenomenon of millennials becoming homebuyers is a major reason why I believe the U.S. housing market has defied our expectations over the past year and is likely to continue to. While the surge in interest rates last year did cause buyers to step back and push prices down, this has proven to be short-lived with home prices rising again and near a new high.

While higher rates have priced some buyers out of the market entirely or forced others to lower their expectations (the move in interest rates over the past two years has caused the monthly payment on a $300k mortgage to rise about $750), it has also restricted supply. Existing homeowners who sell to buy another home will likely be repaying a mortgage below 4% to take out a new one above 7%. That is costly and disincentivizes moving, unless you absolutely have to. The "golden handcuffs" of low-rate existing mortgages have caused home supply to remain constrained compared to pre-COVID levels, even as it has risen somewhat in recent months.

Compounding this, homebuilders have become conservative, following the severe downturn they faced in 2008. This is evident in how much KBH has focused on paying down debt and reducing financial leverage. Accordingly, as rates rose and buyers stepped back last year, builders pulled back on construction plans, causing a sharp decline in new homes that will be hitting the market.

This decline in supply has helped to offset any decline in demand and stabilize prices. Moreover, because of how little building occurred after 2008 (note from the chart above that construction fell by about 75% from 2006 to 2012), we have a significant housing shortage. Over the past twenty years, we have created 4 million more households than housing units. This structural imbalance, coming as millennials enter their homebuying years, is a major reason housing has held up well this past year and is likely to continue to. KBH is supplying a fundamentally under-supplied market. That is an ideal position to be in as it means you generally maintain pricing power and can enjoy wide profit margins.

From a macro perspective, KBH is well-positioned to generate strong profits for the next few years. Just as this past year, its resilient earnings exceeded expectations and drove strong stock performance, I expect it can continue to do the same in 2024. Its own operating performance is also solid, as evidenced by the most recent quarterly report. With its balance sheet so strong, it can deliver incremental cash flow to investors via buybacks. This is an ideal combination for investors. While another 70+% upside is not likely, I see scope for strong double-digit returns again.

Even after their strong run, shares are trading right around book value per share of $48.29, which gives the company no credit for the value it adds to its land portfolio by building houses on them with 20+% gross margins. It has a solid balance sheet with strong cash flow that will enable it to continue reducing share count at a meaningful pace, meaning that even if earnings fall by up to 10%, EPS can hold steady. That is essentially what I am expecting in the results. Home volume may fall another 5-10% as it works to grow its backlog, but pricing should be at least flat to current levels. This should enable margins to stabilize near current levels. That is a combination of $6.25-$6.50 in earnings, based on its current share count but what should be $6.80-$7 in earnings over the next 12 months given share count reduction.

Even at just 8x earnings, assuming the market will continue to be concerned about the housing market rolling over, shares can reach $56, representing over 16% upside. For a company likely to see earnings sustain for several years given the structural shortage of U.S. housing, a 8x multiple is a conservative target and still provides a compelling upside from there. KB Home is a stock to own with an upside that can persist for several years.