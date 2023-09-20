Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Holds U.S. Rates Steady, But Markets Are Reluctant To Buy Into The More Hawkish Messaging

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The Fed has left the Fed funds target range at 5.25-5.5% and continues to indicate the prospect of another 25bp hike this year.
  • Longer term, the Fed is signalling less prospects of rate cuts and a diminishing chance of a recession as it guides inflation back to 2%.
  • Fourth quarter year-on-year growth has been revised up for this year to 2.1% from 1% while for next year it is up to 1.5% from 1.1%.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist; Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas; and Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

The Fed has left the Fed funds

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
