Livent: Valuation Fairly Accounts For Lithium Price Crash

Sep. 20, 2023 8:54 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Livent, a top lithium mining stock, has faced volatility due to fluctuating demand and supply of lithium in response to booming EV and HEV sales.
  • Lithium prices have fallen dramatically over the past year, but US electric vehicle sales are soaring, providing long-term value for Livent.
  • Livent's merger with Allkem is expected to be highly beneficial as the global lithium industry needs consolidation.
  • Despite lower lithium prices, Livent's EPS may continue to rise as higher output offsets the decline in contract prices.
  • Livent is not a riskless bet today but I believe it offers more value and growth than most electric vehicle stocks.

Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

The global lithium market has seen immense volatility over the past decade as the demand and supply of electric vehicles have soared. Top lithium mining stocks, such as Livent (NYSE:LTHM), have faced immense stock volatility as rising

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LTHM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:28 PM
A break of the January 2023 low of $18.26 is significant. Investors must be spooked as the price is now below fair value.

Here are your support levels if you DCA’d a long position.

Zone 1: $17.94
Zone 2: $17.52
Zone 3: $16.77

FV: $21.07 to $28
akhait profile picture
akhait
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (442)
Spot on... still, no need to rush in just now. Safer bet is to wait a bit. Down is more likely than up for now.
