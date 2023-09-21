pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) stock currently offers investors a massive 8% dividend yield, which I consider a gift. I know the stock demonstrated a 40% decline in its price over the last five years, outweighing the attractive dividend yield for many investors. However, the pessimism was mainly due to the vast uncertainties related to heavy investments in the company's 5G network, which also required raising vast amounts of debt. It is crucial to highlight now that the capex peaked in 2022 and is now declining. With an upgraded network, the company can now deliver superior quality to its customers, which means Verizon. is well-positioned to improve pricing. The management demonstrates a firm commitment to improving operating efficiency as the adjusted EBITDA improves even in the current harsh environment. My valuation analysis also suggests that the stock is massively undervalued. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for Verizon's stock.

Recent developments

Verizon released its latest quarterly earnings on July 25, when it missed consensus revenue estimates but outnumbered the adjusted EPS forecast. Revenue declined YoY by 3.5% due to the weakness in the wireless equipment revenue related to a decline in the postpaid phone upgrade activity. That said, the revenue decrease was primarily due to the weak macro environment, which is out of the company's control. The good part is that despite revenue decline, Verizon demonstrated its financial resilience with a slight 0.8% uptick in the consolidated adjusted EBITDA. A positive dynamic in profitability indicates efficient cost management and the ability to sustain profitability even amid the harsh environment.

Seeking Alpha

Another positive trend I see is that the upcoming quarters are set to be a period of enhanced liquidity for the company. The reason why I think so is because capital expenditures are reducing after the heavy 5G investment period in 2022. The decrease in capex allowed Verizon to boost its levered free cash flow [FCF] YoY from $5.7 to $6.4 billion. The upside in the FCF provides the company with increased financial flexibility, which recently resulted in a new dividend hike. By the way, Verizon has the longest current dividend increase streak in the telecom industry, with 17 consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Verizon's official website

The management reiterated its commitment to improve cost efficiency during the latest earnings call. According to the CFO, Verizon is on track to deliver $200 million to $300 million of savings this year from the management's transformation efforts. The management's long-term goal is to achieve $2 billion to $3 billion of annual cost savings by 2025. This gives me a high level of conviction that the dividend growth is safe.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled for release on October 24. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $33.5 billion, which means a 2.3% YoY decline. The adjusted EPS is expected to decline YoY from $1.32 to $1.19.

Seeking Alpha

While the current harsh environment weighs on the company's revenue growth and profitability, it is essential to underline that these headwinds are temporary and not secular. What is indeed important is that the period of heavy investment in capex is in the rearview window, and now the company is set to start benefiting from these investments. Just recently, the company introduced network enhancements for faster upgrades and improved services for its customers. Improved quality of services makes it sound to continue adjusting pricing, which would ultimately benefit the company's profitability. Historically stable churn rates suggest that Verizon has solid customer loyalty. That said, I do not think increased pricing will substantially affect churn rates and undermine customer loyalty.

Within a highly penetrated telecom industry in the U.S., companies do not have many options to boost profitability. The number of new customers growth is poised to continue decelerating as the industry approaches 100% penetration. Therefore, profitability can be improved mostly by increased pricing and cost-efficiency. I see that Verizon did a great job of innovating and improving the quality of its services, which makes increased pricing fair. From the cost side, the management also demonstrates its firm commitment to improve efficiency. That said, I am very optimistic regarding Verizon's future prospects.

Valuation update

This year, the stock underperformed the broad U.S. market with a 16% year-to-date price decline. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a decent "B+" valuation grade because VZ's multiples are mostly substantially lower than the sector median and the company's historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

Since VZ is a dividend stock, the dividend discount model [DDM] is a good option to expand my valuation analysis. I use a 7% WACC as a required rate of return. Consensus dividend estimates forecast FY 2024 payout at $2.68. I use a 2% rate for the dividend growth, which is VZ's long-term CAGR.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM calculations, the stock is massively undervalued. The DDM formula suggests the stock's fair price is about $54, which is 60% higher than the current market price. I would also like to emphasize that the stock's fair price is still higher than the current market price even if I incorporate zero dividend growth into my calculations.

Author's calculations

With no dividend growth assumed, the stock's fair price equals $38, which is also notably higher than the current price.

Risks update

Being one of the major telecom industry players means that Verizon attracts a significant amount of regulatory scrutiny. Regulatory policy changes in the telecom industry can introduce significant uncertainties. Shifts in regulations can ultimately adversely impact Verizon's operations and financial performance.

Potential technological disruption is the second significant risk for Verizon—the pace at which technology advances means that today's cutting-edge solutions might quickly become obsolete. The Telecom industry is the relentless domain of innovation, and new technologies can disrupt the current market dynamics. That said, Verizon's ability to recognize new technological trends will be vital to sustain its market leadership.

Bottom line

To sum up, Verizon's stock is a "Strong Buy". The current valuation and the forward dividend yield look like a gift for long-term value investors. There are a lot of fears that the company's dividend growth is unsustainable given its highly leveraged balance sheet and vast capex in 2022. But I see several positive trends, including improved pricing, the management's focus on costs, and declining capex after a massive 5G buildout. That said, I believe that Verizon's FCF is poised to improve, which makes dividend growth safe.