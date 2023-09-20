Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Live Oak Bancshares: Solid Deposit Growth, But Expensive Price

Sep. 20, 2023 9:16 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
195 Followers

Summary

  • Live Oak Bancshares Inc.'s share price has been volatile due to industry turmoil and mixed results.
  • The company has seen improvement in net income and net interest income, but the valuation is too expensive.
  • LOB has shown growth in deposits and loan yields, but the return on assets is low, and the valuation is high, making it a hold for now.
National Bank Of Rumänien

eZeePics Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The regional bank's industry has been a very interesting one to follow this year as we saw two of the major companies in it blow up as there was a bank run. This caused a ripple effect across the industry

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
195 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.