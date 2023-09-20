eZeePics Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The regional bank's industry has been a very interesting one to follow this year as we saw two of the major companies in it blow up as there was a bank run. This caused a ripple effect across the industry and into other industries in the financial sector as well. Looking back at the last 12 months for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB) the share price has been quite volatile and I would expect it to continue that way as the results continue to be somewhat mixed.

The last report though for LOB showcased a net income of $17 million which was a significant improvement from a year ago. The net interest income rose as well as the higher interest rates in the US are showing its effect. But what has me the most impressed is the solid rate of deposits increasing for LOB. But what we will dive into more below is the valuation of LOB and how it unfortunately right now is too expensive to buy into, even after a drawdown in the valuation the last month. An over 100% earnings premium to the sector median is not something I am willing to pay right now. Besides, you aren't even getting that good of a dividend now either at under 1%. If LOB can continue growing deposits the way it has, I can see it being a hold, and potentially a buy at the right price.

Company Structure

LOB functions as a bank holding company, overseeing the operations of Live Oak Banking Company. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, this financial institution operates through two key segments: Banking and Fintech. LOB provides a wide array of deposit products, catering to the needs of customers with options that include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market offerings, and more.

Net Interest Margin (Investor Presentation)

The regional bank's industry came under a lot of fire this year as two of the larger insurers in it went under as people started to rapidly withdraw their money. For LOB I think that the key priority for investors has been watching the development of the net interest margins and trends for it. If rising interest rates result in a solid increase here, then LOB is doing a great job. The trend right now seems to be downwards after peaking at 3.89% in Q2 FY2022. I think that the next few quarters are going to show a consolidation and we shouldn't go below 3% Going off the picture above we can see a clear trend appearing upwards as the loan yield is at 7.37% right now, up from 5.45% a year ago. The latest report did showcase a growth of deposits of 5% which I think is a very good result as it means it is on just a quarter-over-quarter basis. If LOB can continue this momentum the asset base will rapidly increase and so will the potential earnings they can generate from it.

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

The ROA for LOB is at under 1% right now, which it has not averaged in the last 5 years. This makes me think that LOB still has some work to do in raising the ROA and delivering growth to it. If the ROA instead continues to trend downwards, I think that it's reasonable to assume that the share price will follow as well.

I talked before about the valuation and why I think it's pricy. Well, when comparing LOB to the sector median p/e we get a premium of 128%. LOB does not have a dividend yield that could force the valuation that much up and even though the deposit growth was impressive, I don't think that is reasonable to give the share price this multiple. Many banks grew their net interest rates very quickly as well, like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) for example, and LOB doesn't seem to be an expected or a significant outperformer. JPM for example managed to significantly raise the NII thanks to higher interest rates and that has been a key driver behind their share price appreciation. I find a more reasonable earnings multiple to be around 10, giving it a slight premium but it will also have a far lower downside risk in my opinion. The p/b looks expensive as well at 1.57. For banks, I am looking at ideally something under 1 when investing. This means LOB exhibits a significant downside potential still if it's to reach where I am comfortable buying.

Earnings Transcript

On July 26 the last earnings call was held by the company and the CEO of LOB Chip Mahan had some good comments I wanted to include here as well.

“We are getting better looks at the basket, higher quality larger loans are coming our way as the competition seems to be much more discerning, focusing more on existing customers and much less prospecting for new clients. In our government-guaranteed lending business, it appears that the silver tsunami, or those baby boomers that are of age to sell has seen prices come down as interest rates have risen. Some deals just do not pencil the way they did a year and a half ago”.

I think this comment highlights very well that LOB could potentially still have a lot more growth in the pipelines as it further establishes itself as a leading provider of loans and manages to get higher quality and yielding ones too. The market seems to think so at least, but I tend to be more skeptical until I see the results on the reports.

Risk Associated

During the period when borrowing was readily available at near-zero interest rates, LOB found it relatively straightforward to enhance its book value per share and increase net interest income. However, the scenario has undergone a profound transformation, and Live Oak is currently grappling with a more challenging environment. In today's money market, numerous alternatives offer significantly higher yields than a standard deposit account. Consequently, LOB has found itself compelled to offer more attractive interest rates on its deposits to retain its customer base. What I think is comforting though is that LOB has from the last report been able to raise the deposit rate and grow the asset base very well in my opinion. This gives some consolidation at least that LOB can capture demand and not lose customers and clients to other banks offering higher rates right now.

Customer Deposits (Investor Presentation)

In the current complex financial landscape, it appears prudent to consider investing in banks that have managed to minimize the reduction in their net interest margin and are only now grappling with the challenges posed by the escalating cost of deposits. LOB has been exhibiting signs of vulnerability for several consecutive quarters but just recently showed some signs of strength. For the third and fourth quarters of 2023, I want to see this trend continuing. It seems though that the market is anticipating that LOB can grow the deposit rate very quickly and is therefore giving it such a high p/e. I fear though that a failure to meet the expectations will result in a significant pullback in the price. Following the last report the price went up to $38 almost but has since tumbled towards the low 30s and I think the next stop would be the low 20s as in May this year if LOB fails to meet EPS estimates in the next few quarters. With those fears accounted for I think that LOB exhibits a hold rather than a buy right now.

Investor Takeaway

LOB has had a very volatile last few months as the industry was faced with turmoil and pressure. The rising interest rates seem to have played out very well for LOB though as the net earning interest is growing readily and the loan yields are at the highest levels in the last 12 months. However, as we have gone over the valuation of the share price seems unreasonable and even if LOB can grow the asset base quickly, I don’t think it's worth paying such a high premium right now. Besides, the payout ratio is quite low too at under 10% so investors aren't getting a lot of immediate results and value here. Looking further at the profitability of LOB, the ROE doesn't have any significant outperformance to the broader sector, at a margin of 7.71% compared to 11.3%. Furthermore, the ROA for LOB is at 0.58%, a fair bit lower than its 5-year average of 1.32%. I think that the upside is limited for the short term but will rate LOB a hold for now.