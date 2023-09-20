Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: 9% Dividend Is Great But What About Capital Gains?

Sep. 20, 2023 9:58 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)7 Comments
Bill Zettler
Bill Zettler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer is the largest pipeline in the US, with over 100,000 miles of pipelines covering the entire country.
  • The company faces regulatory hurdles, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline and the denial of an LNG facility extension.
  • The Hubbert curve and minimum volume commitments pose challenges to future volumes and profitability for Energy Transfer and other pipeline companies.

A view of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline with Summer Colors

redtea

Overview:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is the largest pipeline in the United States, with more than 100,000 miles of pipelines.

Energy transfer is one of the most controversial stocks on Seeking Alpha, and in fact, I have

Comments (7)

castleman profile picture
castleman
Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Premium
Comments (387)
I would argue, if DAPL was faced with underutilization, a short connection would bring Canadian Oil into play. As brain dead as the Biden Administration is, the Trudeau Administration is worse. He would much rather flush their Oil south. As liberals keep "electrifying" by mandate with an Electric Grid on collapse, I think oil & gas pipelines have a bright future.
Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Premium
Comments (1.19K)
Will share prices of ET and other high yield midstream companies or limited partners improve once fed starts to lower interest rates? Seems logical that prices will increase.
Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.35K)
@Bill Zettler love ya man but I can poke more holes in this article than there are periods at the end of each sentence, and if I can, so can everyone else who understands ET, it's associated diversity and pipelines in general. You can and have done better. It's definitely not up to your usual standards.
Sad. . .
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Premium
Comments (276)
Respectfully, so many factors to consider such as oil price change 2014 and thereafter. Especially during covid when oil went to zero. Reduction of distribution by ET and post covid interest rate environment. I would also imagine the Hubbert Curve theory has innovations in science to assist in forecasting. Sorry, can't accept the thesis.
t
tennis111
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Premium
Comments (393)
ET, SUN, MLPA, and AMZA made new 52 week highs today.
LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Premium
Comments (280)
The government wants to terminate pipelines?
j
jupenya
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Premium
Comments (2.28K)
@LifelongMetsfan1 No, just Population Inflation Reduction Act . Cheers!
