Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marks and Spencer Is Not There Yet

Sep. 20, 2023 11:25 PM ETMarks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSF), MAKSY
Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
421 Followers

Summary

  • The British retailer is on the path to recovery.
  • The new financial year has got off to a good start.
  • The positives, however, look already priced in.
General View Of Marks & Spencer Store On Oxford Street

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

The momentum is building up for Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) (OTCQX:MAKSY). It is growing revenue on improved customer perception and has just raised the profit outlook, adding weight to the belief that the company’s turnaround is finally happening.

LSE:MKS returned

This article was written by

Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
421 Followers
Analyst. I cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.