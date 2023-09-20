Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ramaco Resources: Why Stock Value Will Continue To Increase Into 2024

Sep. 20, 2023 11:32 PM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)METCB, METCL, MP2 Comments
Summary

  • Ramaco Resources reported a drop in Q2 2023 revenues, but its discovery of rare earth elements in its Brook Mine presents a significant opportunity for future growth.
  • The production and demand for rare earth elements have been affected by China's dominance in the market and the increasing use of REEs in renewable energy technologies.
  • Ramaco Resources has the potential to increase its coal production for export purposes and strengthen its exposure to pricing variability, creating a stronger revenue stream.
RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Metallurgical coal operator, Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) reported Q2 2023 revenues of $137.47 million indicating a drop of 0.86% (YoY). While revenue missed estimates by $7.55 million, the EPS of $0.17 missed consensus estimates by $0.30. It was a challenging quarter for the met coal industry which faced

I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of METC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Comments (288)
Why would the company have China as a customer for rare earths? For the vial, yes. But for the rare earths. Am I reading right?
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
Today, 12:37 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (137)
@rational_1998 I used inference, since Ramaco is yet to begin mining REEs. For MP, it produces the rare earth concentrate, and sells it to Chinese mining firm Shenghe (in an offtake agreement) which then sells the product to Chinese refiners. Also remember that China is fighting illegal mining of REEs and they have been raising the production guidance each year due to the growing industrial/ EV demand. So, having it as a customer (again by inference) is a great possibility.

