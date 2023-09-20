Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets

Summary

  • Emerging markets offer dynamic growth opportunities for investors, from consumer goods to logistics to technology.
  • Rapid technological changes have also opened up a diverse set of opportunities in emerging markets for investors.
  • A significant part of the “next billion” of middle-class consumers will come from emerging markets, which we believe will continue to drive both consumption growth and premiumization.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

By Chetan Sehgal, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Director of Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity

Emerging markets offer dynamic growth opportunities for investors, from consumer goods to logistics to technology. Find out more from Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity’s

This article was written by

