In my initial write-up on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), I wrote that while the stock looked inexpensive and that it was putting up solid numbers, that its business model was ripe for scrutiny, which kept me on the sidelines. The stock is down over -35% since then. Let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, HIMS is a telemedicine platform dedicated to Men's and Women's health issues. The company originally started with a focus on Men's health, addressing issues such as erectile dysfunction, STDs, and PE. It later moved into Women's health, as well as into other areas like dermatology and mental health.

The bulk of the company's prescriptions are sold through subscriptions, which are delivered through mail order pharmacies. The subscriptions can vary in length from every month to less frequent deliveries. The company does not employ the doctors on its platform, but the medical groups that are used on the platform were formed with the sole purpose of providing services for HIMS patients.

Continued Strong Results And Lagging Stock

Once again, HIMS reported strong earnings and raised its full-year guidance. And once again HIMS saw its stock retreat, falling -8.7% the session following its report. The stock has steadily trended lower, and is now down over 20% since the day before its Q2 report.

Despite the weakness in the stock, the quarterly results were once again very impressive. One area in my initial write-up that I noted HIMS was doing a good job with was in acquiring new customers. That continued into Q2, with the company seeing its subscriber count grow 74% year over year to 1.300 million. On a sequential basis, subscribers grew 7.5% from 1.209 million at the end of Q1.

Overall, there didn't seem to be much to complain about with HIMS quarterly results and guidance for the information if did provide. It beat on the top-line by nearly $3 million, with revenue growth of 83% to $207.9 million. Gross margins, meanwhile improved 500 basis points to 81.8% from 76.8%. Marketing as a percentage of sales was 51.6%, improving from 53.3% a year ago and about flat sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $10.6 million, compared to a loss of -$7.5 million a year ago. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of -3 cents topped the consensus by a penny, and improved from a loss of -10 cents a year ago.

Meanwhile, it upped its full-year revenue guidance to be between $830-850 million, up from a prior outlook of $810-830 million. The company's original guidance was for revenue of $735-755 million. It took its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $25-30 million to $35-40 million. It originally projected adjusted EBITDA of $20-30 million for the year.

HIMS Q3 forecast was also strong. It guided for Q3 sales of between $217-222 million, which was easily ahead of the $213.8 million consensus at the time. It's also looking for positive EBITDA of $10-13 million.

On the call, the company said that personalization was helping drive its results, noting that over 35% of online revenue from customers acquired in the quarter came from personalized treatments, which can mean specific doses and medical compositions. It noted that in categories like Men's hair treatment that 80% of new patients opted for personalized solutions.

On its Q2 earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum said:

"They select to get more, willing to pay more, engaging with the platform more, adhering to treatment more and even indicating that they have no desire to return to the world of generic treatment. We expect to have personalized offerings across each of our main categories by the end of this year and anticipate that curated personalized experiences and treatment will increasingly drive the differentiation of our business in the coming years. This business transformation is a result of years of innovation in pharmacy, clinical excellence and platform technology. As the shift continues to flow through our business, we will enter a world where Hims & Hers is known for these personalized capabilities, lifting the platform to new levels of customer appreciation and value. Personalization is not possible without our second bucket, which is the massively improved data and AI capabilities that we've spent years building in the background. As mentioned previously, we recently filed a trademark application for the name MedMatch and plan on showcasing this AI technology more specifically and the clinical benefits it's delivering next quarter."

The company also talked about personalization as it moves into Heart Health and preventive cardiovascular care. This includes the ability of the doctors on the company's platform to prescribe compounded formulas, such as ED meds and statins, to help reduce heart attack risk. The company noted that it generally takes 12-18 months for a new category to have meaningful benefit results, and as such new categories such as Heart health and weight loss management are not expected to have a meaningful impact on its 2023 results.

Once again, HIMS was pretty quiet on how its Women's segment was performing, not giving much insight. However, it did say that Mental Health was growing mid-triple digits and demonstrating strong quarter-over-quarter unit economic improvements. I continue to think giving more transparency to how newer categories are performing could go a lot way to helping the sentiment with the stock.

If you look at the overall quarter from HIMS based on the information it does provide, however, it once again was a really strong quarter of performance from the company. HIMS continues to nicely add new customers and its growing revenue at a rapid pace. It's also been nicely expanding its gross margins as well.

The company has now raised its sales guidance twice this year, overall increasing it by nearly 13%, or $95 million, at the midpoint, since the start of the year. Despite that, the stock has just not been able to find any traction, falling .

Valuation

HIMS currently trades around 27x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $41.5 million and about 16x the FY2024 consensus of $68.9 million.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 37x the 2023 consensus of 17 cents and over 22x the 2024 consensus of 28 cents.

With 80% margins, HIMS can also be looked at on a P/S multiple. On that front, it trades a 1.6x and 2023 revenue estimates of $846.5 million and under 1.3x 2024 revenues of $1.049 billion.

Revenue growth is expected to be over 60% this year, and then grow around 24% in 2024.

From a P/S ratio, the company trades towards the middle of the pack versus its peer group, despite its higher growth rate.

Conclusion

The knocks on HIMS are pretty clear. The model of prescribing pills on a subscription basis through related-party medical groups in fraught with the potential of abuse. Meanwhile, the moat of prescribing ED, hair loss, and other drugs also isn't particularly wide. There is already a lot of competition in the space, and there is not a big barrier stopping others - say like an Amazon (AMZN) - from entering the space.

That said, the metrics that HIMS is putting up are very strong, it's working on building a brand, and expanding into new categories. It's also working on personalization to try to differentiate itself.

While I think there are a lot of risks still tied to HIMS, I think more aggressive investors can take a small position given its valuation and growth outlook. Just be aware that there are risks. As such, I'm going to upgrade the stock to a speculative "Buy."