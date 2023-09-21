Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KLX Energy: Corporate Turnaround Into Debt Refinancing

Stefan Lingmerth profile picture
Stefan Lingmerth
15 Followers

Summary

  • KLX Energy is a growing oil and gas service company operating in US shale basins.
  • The company has shifted from losses to profits, indicating improved financial performance.
  • We believe KLXE will refinance costly bonds in late 2023 or early 2024, which will further improve its balance sheet.

discussing the problem

sturti

Summary/Thesis

We recommend investing in KLX Energy (NASDAQ:KLXE), a dynamic and growing oil and gas service company operating within the expansive US shale basins. The company has recently experienced a notable shift from losses to profits, indicating improved financial performance, despite

This article was written by

Stefan Lingmerth profile picture
Stefan Lingmerth
15 Followers
Stefan holds a BA in Finance from Halmstad University, Sweden and Lincolnshire & Humberside University in England. He has twenty years of institutional experience in Research and Portfolio Management, focusing on distressed situations and value opportunities. He is currently Portfolio Manager at Robin Capital Group, a registered investment adviser located in Miami. Previous roles were held at Phoenix Investment Adviser and Triton Partners/Eidesis Capital in New York.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KLXE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.