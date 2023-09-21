Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veolia Environnement: PFAS To Boost Profits

Sep. 21, 2023 12:17 AM ETVeolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)2 Comments
Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • PFAS chemicals, known as "forever chemicals," are non-degradable and accumulate in humans and the environment.
  • Veolia, the world's largest water and waste management company, offers technology to remove PFAS from drinking water.
  • Veolia's financials show revenue and EBITDA growth, strong financial position, and progress in achieving synergies from a merger.

Alertness about dangerous PFAS Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water - concept image

Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

The next time you chow down on a pizza or burger, you may want to consider the packaging in which it arrives. Specifically, consider why the paper doesn’t fall to bits after being drenched in the

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.52K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEOEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

F
Founts5
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (1.25K)
I own some VEOEY so I thank you for your good article.
Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
Today, 12:47 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (532)
@Founts5 You are more than welcome
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.