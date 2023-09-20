Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RemeGen Hopes For Pain Relief From Expanded Drug Uses

Sep. 20, 2023 11:40 PM ETRemeGen Co., Ltd. (REGMF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • RemeGen’s sales expenses reached around 83% of sales income in the first half of the year, and the company has flagged up a need for more spending.
  • The pharma firm has applied to have the use of its autoimmune drug broadened to include arthritis treatment, triggering a 17.7% share price rally within a week.
  • RemeGen’s share price suffered one of the sector’s biggest falls after toppling from a July 31 high point of HK$50.3. Its Hong Kong stock fell 13.6% in a single day on Aug. 2.

Genetic research and Biotech science Concept.

jittawit.21

An anti-corruption campaign targeting China’s healthcare sector has shone a harsh spotlight on pharmaceutical companies that invest heavily to inject their drugs into the medical system’s supply chain.

Firms such as novel drugs maker RemeGen Co. Ltd. (

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.