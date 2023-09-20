Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Gold Forum Americas Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.55K Followers

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Gold Forum Americas Conference September 19, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Randy Smallwood - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC World Markets

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Next up, we have Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. I was flipping through the pages, trying to find Randy's biography. I'm not sure why. We all know Randy. And I know Randy. So, Randy.

Randy Smallwood

Thank you, Cosmos. And thank you, everyone, for joining us. I guess I've got enough silver hair that you all know who I am. I've been around long enough. So funny, just keeps on getting pointed out more and more.

So President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. There will be some forward-looking statements. I urge you to understand the risks associated with those forward-looking statements.

So let's step back to say, what is or who is Wheaton Precious Metals? What are we delivering? We came up with the streaming business model. And that streaming business model is the foundation of our vision, which is to be the best way to invest into precious metals. And it's through that streaming business model that we really are able to deliver good, strong value to all of our stakeholders.

And I really highlight the fact that it's not just our shareholders that we're supporting. It's our partners and it's our neighbors. They're all equally important in terms of making sure that there's good strong positive benefits to our business practices and such. Of course, the shareholders are who I work for and who I get paid by, but our business doesn't work if we don't have happy partners on the other side. And probably most importantly, especially in today's world, if the neighbors around our operations aren't also supportive of what we and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.