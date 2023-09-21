Kevin Dietsch

While everyone has been obsessed with NVIDIA’s (NVDA) latest performance, there are reasons to believe that Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) could become a potential AI trade of the decade given the company’s extensive AI offerings and a growing list of enterprise clients that are eager to try its products. While I have already greatly covered Palantir in the past, I believe that the market continues to underestimate the potential of its AIP offering, which could make it possible for the company to scale its operations, become one of the leaders of the generative AI industry, and aggressively increase the business’s growth rate. That’s why the goal of this article is to highlight the latest AIP conference that was held last week and calculate the potential upside that Palantir’s shares could represent if the company manages to fully capitalize on the growth opportunities that the generative AI industry offers.

Is AIP The Real Game Changer?

At the beginning of August, I’ve already covered Palantir’s latest earnings results and since that time its stock didn’t move much in either direction and currently trades around the $14 - $15 per share support level.

Palantir's Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, while the stock didn’t move much, the company itself continues to aggressively scale its AI offering called AIP. In less than half a year since AIP’s launch, the offering is already used by over 100 enterprise customers from various industries. At the same time, last week Palantir held an AIP Conference where over 30 organizations that use AIP shared their experience working with the platform and how it helps them improve their business processes with the help of generative AI.

One of the clients from the railroad business that already uses AIP noted how the platform helps them solve real-time problems within their 20000-mile rail network, while another power management enterprise indicated that Palantir’s offerings helped them deal with an inefficient supply chain. At the same time, last week it was also announced that Palantir signed a new contract with a defense firm Babcock to help better manage all areas of the client’s business.

Thanks to all of those developments, it's safe to say that AIP has great potential to become the perfect advanced B2B software solution in the generative AI field for companies and organizations that plan to improve their operational efficiency.

On top of that, it’s safe to say that as the government adopts the use of generative AI, Palantir has a great opportunity to become one of the main providers of generative AI solutions to various government agencies. Just last month, the Department of Defense announced that it has created a new task force to study ways on how to integrate generative AI into its current operations, while a week ago The Register reported that Palantir is already developing and integrating models for the military. At the same time, the recent piece in Bloomberg Law, which quotes a DoD official, stated that over time the generative AI systems could be required to provide the military with recommended courses of action based on the available data. This is exactly what AIP is able to do if you look at its demo.

What’s more is that the use of generative AI applications is likely to increase over the years, which creates endless opportunities for Palantir to profit from. In just two years, over 77 million people across the world used some generative AI application in one way or another, while the latest survey from The Conference Board found that 56% of workers in the U.S. are using generative AI on the job.

All of those growth opportunities are making it possible for Palantir to exceed expectations in the following years. Given the potential of AIP and how the company was able to sell it to a significant number of clients in just a few months since the product’s launch, there are reasons to believe that Palantir’s growth rate could once again accelerate in the following years. If we look at the revenue expectations for companies such as Nvidia, which is forecasted to show aggressive double-digit returns in years to come, and the overall expected growth of the generative AI industry, we could conclude that Palantir’s growth story is far from over. Add to all of this the potential £480 million contract that Palantir might get awarded by the NHS in the foreseeable future and it becomes obvious that the street currently underestimates the company’s growth potential.

To figure out the potential upside of Palantir’s stock, I’ve made a new DCF model that is based on several of my assumptions that could come to fruition once the monetization of AIP accelerates in the following quarters. My revenue and EBIT expectations for FY23 are mostly in line with the street expectations, while in FY24 and beyond I forecast a 35% revenue growth rate and an improvement of earnings as a percentage of revenue.

There are several reasons why those assumptions might not be that far away from reality. First of all, the generative AI industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% and be worth over $1 trillion in the next decade. Considering this, it makes sense to think that Palantir would be able to grow at a similar rate thanks to an aggressive expansion of TAM as a result of the AIP launch. On top of that, it’s likely that after the potential inclusion into the S&P 500 Index in the next couple of quarters, Palantir will be improving its profits and won’t artificially record losses as it did in the past in order to remain in the Index and attract more institutional investors. At the same time, the tax rate in the model stands at a standard corporate rate of 21%, while all the other assumptions for other metrics are mostly averages from the last few years. The WACC in the model is 9%, while the terminal growth rate is 3%.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This DCF model shows that Palantir’s fair value is $16.05 per share, which is above the current market price. Considering that Palantir is known for trading at a premium valuation, there are reasons to believe that the upside could be even greater than anticipated and a $25 per share price target by Wedbush Securities might materialize in the future as well. That’s the main reason why I continue to be bullish about Palantir and have no plans to unwind my long position in the company anytime soon as the growth opportunities appear to be endless at this stage.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Major Risks To Consider

Despite all of those growth opportunities, it’s important to remember about risks when investing in growth names such as Palantir. Let’s not forget about the fact that the latest appreciation of Palantir’s shares was possible thanks to the market-wide AI rally, which was possible thanks to the better-than-expected performance of companies such as Nvidia that lifted the whole Index. As chip makers such as TSMC (TSM) become concerned about customer demand, there’s a risk that the AI rally could lose its momentum in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, there’s a risk that rising crude oil prices would also slow down the global economy and undermine the bullish thesis for Palantir in the short term, especially since in August, the CPI has already increased Q/Q. However, it’s still too soon to say whether that’s going to be the case considering that the U.S. GDP in Q3 is expected to increase by 4.9%. In addition, considering that big banks such as HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir with a price target of $16 per share, there’s a case to be made that the downside for Palantir is limited for now.

The Bottom Line

Despite all the risks, Palantir has everything going for it to become one of the leaders in the generative AI industry in the following decade. The company already has a sophisticated generative AI product that has experienced a surge in demand in a matter of months since its launch and its use cases so far have been impressive. Add to all of this the fact that the generative AI industry itself is expected to grow at an aggressive rate, and it becomes obvious that the market is likely underestimating Palantir’s growth opportunities that could help its stock to appreciate further in the following years. As such, everything so far points to the fact that Palantir is likely to experience its own ‘Nvidia moment’ in the foreseeable future and the company along with its stock could become the potential AI trade of the decade.