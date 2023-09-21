Oselote

The price of SLV has been slowly eroding over three years. It closed at $24.93 on September 18th, 2020 and now, three years later, it's at $21.23, down 15%. However, we believe this period of erosion is ending and that investor metrics point to a price surge of at least 50% over the next twelve months.

Five Year Chart of SLV with Relative Strength (The Sentiment King)

This is a five year chart of SLV. The horizonal, red arrow highlights the three-year period of slow price erosion. The upward slanted red arrow on the right diagrams that we expect SLV to reach $32 a share, which would be a gain of around 50%.

The green curve at the bottom plots the relative strength of SLV over the last five years. It's currently mid-range, which means SLV is neither oversold nor overbought. We believe it presents a solid base for a move higher. We’ll explain why.

Money Managers Are Still Short Silver

The chart below graphs the percent money managers are short silver futures. It's goes from 2006 to present. This ratio is very good at providing long term buy signals; it's not a short term indicator. As the arrows indicate, a high short position has historically been positive for silver, since it's often occurred right before major rallies in the price.

Money Manager Short Position in Silver (COT) (The Sentiment King)

We've indicated three moments where a high ratio preceded a major advance. The last arrow on the right points to last year's October price low. We've circled where the ratio is now. While the ratio is no longer at an extreme, it's still relatively high considering an eight-month rally.

To us, this means last October’s buy signal is still in play and there has been with no sign of a reversal from this indicator. In fact, we believe the next indicator supports our thesis that the price of silver is ready to surge.

Put Option Purchases in SLV are Surging

The "puts to calls" ratio is a classic indicator of what investors expect a market to do. It was invented by Mary's Zweig in 1972 and it's been used by market analysts for over 50 years.

A high ratio means high levels of put buying, which means investors generally expect prices to go down. It works as a contrary opinion indicator. Heavy put buying is a positive indication for higher prices. We've written about the "puts to calls" ratio for the stock market in numerous articles over the last twelve months.

The classic "puts to calls" ratio divides put contracts purchased by call contracts. But we have found it more beneficial to divide the amount of money going into puts by the amount going into calls. The CBOE compiles these amounts daily for over 3,000 stocks and ETFs. We then form a twenty day moving average of the results to gain a long term perspective. That's what is graphed in the chart below.

Premium Put to Call Ratio of SLV (The Sentiment King)

It's easy to see that relative peaks in the ratio, which represent increased put buying compared to call buying, usually occur before the price of SLV increases. We've indicated a few past moments with black arrows.

We've also circled the current ratio, which is the highest ratio in four years. It's been in this high range for two months now. To us this is an important indicator that prices are ready to move much higher.

Summary

The price of SLV has been in a downward sloping trading range for the last three years. Two metrics of investor expectations - the high short position of money managers in silver futures and high amounts of put buying in SLV - strongly suggest this trading range is ending and that SLV is ready to break out in a major move higher.

This would finally put SLV aligned with the strong buy signal we have in GLD. We believe a price target of $32 over the next twelve months is easily achievable, which would be a gain of approximately 50%.