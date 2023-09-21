Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SLV Is Ready To Surge

Sep. 21, 2023 1:56 AM ETiShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)GLD1 Comment
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • SLV's price has gradually eroded over the last three years, but two indicators suggest a 50% price surge in the next 12 months.
  • Money managers are still short silver, a condition that has historically preceded major price rallies in silver.
  • Record amounts of SLV put buying compared to call buying strongly suggest the three-year trading range is ending and that SLV is about to move much higher.
The price of SLV has been slowly eroding over three years. It closed at $24.93 on September 18th, 2020 and now, three years later, it's at $21.23, down 15%. However, we believe this period of erosion is ending and that investor metrics point to a price surge of at

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 2:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.85K)
Silver contracts or physical silver?
Suggestions?
