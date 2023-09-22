Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VICI Properties: A Highly Profitable Gaming REIT With Discounted Valuations

Sep. 22, 2023
Summary

  • VICI's top and bottom line growth have been excellent over the past five years, well exceeding the sector median, with the management recently raising the FY2023 profit guidance.
  • Shareholders have also benefitted from the REIT's high growth cadence, thanks to the raised quarterly dividends by +6.4% despite the sustained share dilution.
  • While part of VICI's rental escalator is tied to the CPI, the Fed only expects to reach the 2% inflation target rate by 2025, suggesting VICI's excellent intermediate-term prospects.
  • We expect the REIT to continue to exceed expectations, thanks to the high hotel occupancy rates and robust casino demand in Las Vegas as international guests return.
Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The VICI Investment Thesis Remains Robust Here, Thanks To The Highly Competent Management Team

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is an interesting REIT to observe, attributed to the management's strategic choice to focus on casino and golf real estates, while calling Caesars (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy profile picture
DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (1.04K)
biggest risk is MGM & Caesars properties do not recover from the ransomware data hacks that they had to pay the hackers... their systems are now known to blackhats to be extremely vulnerable and gamblers may stop patronizing all of those properties that VICI has in the portfolio.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 2:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.22K)
From now on, NEVER believe anything the REIT "experts" on this platform tell you. They got you trapped with WPC, MPW. If they're selling you subscriptions, run. REITs will continue to be under pressure as long as rates remain high. Don't buy.
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 2:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (395)
It's been going down or flat since I bought it.
Really don't want another 2 years of this.
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 2:39 PM
Premium
Comments (278)
@psgros I'm with you. Dividends at Tbill rates with the promise of growth. Bought at about $33-34. Yep not really much growth and then they got away from casinos to canyon ranch. I would have preferred sticking with casinos. Just hasn't worked out as I expected.
