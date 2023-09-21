Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franco-Nevada: Dividends Look Anemic Considering Cash And Solid Free Cash Flow

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Franco-Nevada Corporation released its Q2 2023 results, with adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share and $329.9 million in revenue.
  • The company saw a decline in revenue due to lower commodity prices for its energy assets, offset by higher revenues from precious metal assets.
  • Franco-Nevada has a solid balance sheet with no debt and a cash position of $1,295.1 million, but the company's dividend is too low.
  • I recommend buying FNV stock between $142 and $140 with potential lower support at $138.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Gold And Oil Corner. Learn More »

Canadian Silver Maple vs. Canada Gold Maple Leaf

Nicholas Wright

Introduction

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) released its second-quarter 2023 results on August 8, 2023.

Note: I have been covering FNV quarterly on Seeking Alpha since March 2017. This article is an update of my preceding article, published

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.46K Followers

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term FNV occasionally and own a long-term Position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
VinhoVerde
Today, 3:46 AM
Premium
Comments (87)
I own the same 3 Royalties as the author. Is there any hope for SAND?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.