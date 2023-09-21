Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Presents at 2023 Gold Forum Americas Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 21, 2023 2:36 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.55K Followers

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) 2023 Gold Forum Americas Conference September 19, 2023 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Palmer - President, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO

Jackie Przybylowski

…Specific region. Before joining Newmont in 2014, Tom brought over 20 years of experience with Rio Tinto working in a variety of roles across the business. Welcome Tom, and I look forward to your presentation.

Tom Palmer

Thanks Jackie. It looks like we are alright to go with our slide two. So thank you Jackie and thank you all for joining us this morning.

Before I begin, I’d invite you to review our cautionary statement on the next slide. 2023 is a very exciting and transformational year for Newmont, and for all our current and future stakeholders. Our proposed acquisition of Newcrest is underpinned by a very clear and focused strategy, designed to ensure that the Newmont of today not only retains its leadership position in the gold industry, but also strengthens its underlying foundations to deliver decades-long shareholder value.

To give you an insight into the corporate strategy process that we have fined-tuned over the last several years, let me walk you through the key inputs and outputs that together define our strategic vision, our key strategic drivers and the execution options to evaluate and consider.

We start by analyzing and understanding the key global megatrends that are impacting our world, our industry and Newmont specifically. These cover society, technology and geopolitics. These megatrends represent, both individually and collectively a very dynamic, complex, and unpredictable environment, one in which we currently operate in today and will be expected to succeed in over the long-term.

We then combine our view of these megatrends with a comprehensive understanding of our core strengths, our unique capabilities, and the potential gaps that we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.