Phillips Edison: Defensive Stock With Strong Occupancy And Positive Tenants' Health

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is a REIT that operates one of the largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the US. Under them is a range of diversified top grocers and necessity-based retailers that are defensive in nature, such as Kroger (KR), Publix, Lowe’s (LOW), Supervalu, Walmart (WMT), etc. I am recommending a buy rating for PECO as I am positive about the defensive nature of the business, the ongoing strength in occupancy, and the health of its tenants.

Financials / Valuation

PECO's LTM revenues of $593m are higher than the pre-covid level of $536m in FY19. PECO's defensive business model has been on display through eight consecutive quarters of revenue and operating income growth. As a result, it has recently been able to maintain a DPS payout of 20 cents or more. To review the most recent quarterly update, PECO saw an increase in same-store net operating income of 5.3% due to an increase in revenues of 5.8% and a decrease in expenses of 7.1%. The percentage of space that was leased out increased by 30bps sequentially to 97.8% for the company. In addition, economic occupancy increased by 50bps quarterly to reach 97.2%. Finally, PECO reported a blended rent spread of 11.5%.

On its balance sheet, PECO remains flexible on this front, with a significant liquidity strength of $629 million. Its weighted average interest rate is 3.9%, with an average maturity of 4.6 years. Notably, the largest upcoming debt maturity is in FY27, so there is no immediate liquidity risk.

Based on my view of the business, PECO should have no issues growing funds from operations per share [FFOPS] at 5% over the next 5 years before decelerating to 3% in its terminal year. This 5% is based on the recent growth strength and does not include any inorganic growth deals that would further juice growth. I used a 9% discount rate as this is the benchmark that management expects to achieve in its acquisitions. Based on my assumptions, PECO is worth $42.11 (~21% upside).

(Note that I am using FFOPS as the "EPS" in the model)

Comments

I rarely write about real estate investment trusts (REITs), but PECO's defensive nature and impressive operating metrics compelled me to make an exception. PECO's defensive qualities stood out despite the current macro turmoil, setting it apart from other consumer-facing REITs in the shopping center vertical. Occupancy rates remain robust, with PECO's portfolio achieving a record-high leased rate of 97.8% in the quarter, including a 99.4% leased rate for anchor spaces and 94.8% for inline spaces—a 30bps sequential increase. The growth potential here is clear, as management anticipates the potential for an additional 50–150 bps increase in small shop leased occupancy. Combined with the consistent 2% to 3% rent increases observed in new lease signings across the portfolio (2.6% in 2Q23), I anticipate continued growth in same-store net operating income. It's worth noting that my assumption doesn't include reaching full occupancy, leaving room for further upside.

The key worry here is whether PECO’s tenants are of high quality or not, and whether they will face any financial issues. I point readers to slide 17 of the PECO September 2023 Investor Presentation, where management mentioned in one of the pointers that their exposure to distressed retailers is less than 2% of ABR. In the same slide, the top tenants are also flashed out, representing 33.5% of ABR. These are strong and defensive tenants that are unlikely to face financial issues.

PECO has also increased its tenant retention rate from 80% pre-covid to mid-90% in 2Q23. The ramifications go far beyond ensuring a steady stream of renters. Less time is wasted searching for new tenants, which translates to less time for stores to serve returning customers. The current business climate is much more demanding than in the past, which is further evidence that the quality of current tenants is much higher (as tenant retention rates are higher). On the call, management also mentioned that local tenants have a 9-year average tenure and account for 26% of ABR. They elaborated that, compared to the long-term average of 76%, local tenant retention has increased to 78%. Importantly, the rental rate increases for local tenants upon lease renewal stood at 23% for the quarter, surpassing the 18% figure for the entire PECO portfolio. This clearly demonstrates the strong financial health of these local tenants.

In addition to organic expansion, management highlighted an uptick in price recognition over the past quarter and a half, giving me hope that the acquisition growth story may be making a comeback. However, I do not anticipate any noticeable impact in the near future because, as management has pointed out, there continues to be a consistent discrepancy between pricing expectations, which has capped volume to date. The good news is that the management team continues to be both disciplined and opportunistic in their pursuit of opportunities with an unlevered internal rate of return [IRR] of at least 9% that are both accretive and sustainable over the long term. Given its healthy financial standing and ample funding options, I don't expect PECO to hesitate when a promising acquisition opportunity arises.

Risk & conclusion

The risk here is for the top tenants, who represent a large part of the business, to go into financial duress. While the likelihood is small, that does not mean it is impossible. There have been reports of large national chains struggling to make a living. As these are outside of PECO’s control (PECO cannot actively manage their business and also does not know how things are going internally anyway), this is a risk that investors need to undertake.

In conclusion, I recommend a buy rating for PECO due to its defensive nature, strong occupancy rates, and the health of its tenants. PECO operates as one of the largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the US, with a portfolio of necessity-based retailers and top grocers. Despite macroeconomic turmoil, PECO's defensive qualities shine through, setting it apart from other consumer-facing REITs in the shopping center sector. The company achieved a record-high leased rate of 97.8% in the quarter, with solid tenant health evident in local tenant renewal rent spreads of 23%, outperforming the overall portfolio. PECO's financials are robust, with consistent revenue and operating income growth, backed by a flexible balance sheet and strong liquidity.