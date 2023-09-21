Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transitions In Value: Technology

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
696 Followers

Summary

  • The investment landscape is currently experiencing the exuberance of the generative AI hype cycle.
  • Trade disputes, economic sanctions, or geopolitical tensions often cause investors to flee stocks they see as negatively impacted.
  • Value investors can potentially capitalize on shifting markets in transition by focusing on quality companies that are temporarily undervalued.

Circuit Board Background - Computer, Data, Technology, Artificial Intelligence

DKosig

When the world changes, opportunities to find value may present themselves.

Something, whether it's a geopolitical event or a new technology, creates a question about a company's future, and that question can impact valuations - so as value investors, we often are looking at companies

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
696 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.