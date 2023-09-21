Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Better High Yield Buy: Enterprise Products Partners Or Plains All American?

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Both Enterprise Products Partners and Plains All American Pipeline offer investors high yields and investment grade credit ratings.
  • EPD has a better long-term track record, but Plains has massively outperformed EPD over the past three years.
  • We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wooden scale balancing with one big ball and one small ball. Harmony and balance concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U

Plains All-American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA)(NASDAQ:PAGP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are high-yielding investment-grade energy midstream businesses. In the past, we have been very bullish on Plains, but its stock has significantly outperformed the midstream sector (

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
23.51K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

W
WRDA
Today, 8:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (189)
Have both and have been contemplating selling my PAA stock. I’ve done really well on that purchase.

I am loaded up on EPD, ENB, ET and even have some PBR-A.

If I sold the PAA what would you buy right now?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:07 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.54K)
@WRDA given your other holdings and assuming they are full positions, probably TRP
W
WRDA
Today, 8:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (189)
@Samuel Smith Thanks for taking a moment to respond. I’ll take a look
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.