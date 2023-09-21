The Fast And The Fuel-Less

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

By Yan Taw (YT) Boon

Rising gas prices are accelerating the shift from traditional internal combustion vehicles to EVs—reshaping the auto industry and driving semiconductor demand.

As gas prices have cruised to their highest levels in nine months, owners of internal combustion cars (ICEs) are under pressure to find sustainable and cheaper alternatives. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, driving an electric vehicle (EV) could save as much as 60% on average compared to traditional cars, assuming a fuel price of $2.85 per gallon1; meanwhile, prices have surged past $5 in some states.

With favorable purchase taxes, advancements in battery technology, and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, global EV sales soared to 10 million in 2022, a ten-fold increase in just five years.2 We believe this industry transformation is gaining momentum and will fuel demand for the semiconductors at the core of many EV systems—including power-management, motor-control, battery-optimization, advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and infotainment. By McKinsey’s estimate, semiconductor content in EVs will triple by 2030,3 likely—in our view—giving rise to new players throughout the EV supply chain.

For example, Chinese EV manufacturers are making sizable investments in advanced battery technology and electric powertrains found in cost-effective EVs. Traditional automakers are even partnering with EV producers in hopes of marrying their scale advantage with the EV industry’s software know-how—as Volkswagen recently did by teaming up with XPeng (XPEV) to produce two new models that cater to the middle-class segment.4

Other players are planning new fabs to make chips that can enhance ADAS systems, which demand reliable and fast connectivity to process real-time data from various sensors and cameras. Most recently, TSMC (TSM) established a European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) joint venture with Bosch, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and NXP (NXPI) to build a fab in Germany to produce chips serving the automotive and industrial sectors.

As the shift from ICEs to EVs continues apace, we believe industry leaders along the semiconductor supply chain are well-positioned to benefit.

Source: (1) Energy.gov; (2) IEA; (3) McKinsey; (4) Reuters, “Volkswagen Buys XPeng Stake, Partners With SAIC To Boost China EV Lineup,” July 23, 2023.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as Neuberger Berman Group LLC (and its affiliates, “Neuberger Berman”) is not undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other non-Neuberger Berman fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

Neuberger Berman strives to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to our services, including through an accessible website. If you have questions, comments, or encounter any difficulty using our site, please call us at 212 476 9000.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.