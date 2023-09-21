Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CGDV: Actively Managed Dividend ETF Beating The Market

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CGDV is an actively managed dividend ETF that outperformed SPY in 2022 and has kept pace in 2023, an impressive feat given how growth stocks have dominated much of the year.
  • With a February 2022 launch date, CGDV has already amassed over $3 billion in assets under management. Its unique multi-manager structure is a key selling point.
  • CGDV's five managers have a diverse set of backgrounds, areas of expertise, and styles that should help mitigate losses in case market conditions change quickly.
  • The portfolio currently trades at 21x forward earnings on a weighted average basis, or five points cheaper than SPY. This article also compares CGDV's fundamentals against VIG, a well-established, low-cost dividend growth ETF.
  • Overall, I'm impressed. CGDV is the type of ETF you likely haven't come across before, and I think it belongs on the watchlist of value investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Financial portfolio and assets manager analyzing investment statistics and indicators on dashboard for trading products. Business and finance strategy. Data analytics for stock market investing.

NicoElNino

Investment Thesis

The purpose of this article is to initiate coverage on the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV), a 19-month-old actively-managed fund that has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by 6.80% with less

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.15K Followers

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, VIG, SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.