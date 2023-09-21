Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust Vs. CareTrust REIT: One On The Rise, The Other In Decline

Sep. 21, 2023 8:45 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), MPWOHI, SBRA8 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nursing home landlord CareTrust REIT has outperformed hospital landlord Medical Properties Trust over the past year and 8.5 years.
  • Hospital operators face challenges such as lower revenue growth and rising expenses, while senior care facilities are on the mend.
  • CareTrust REIT's focus on high-quality operators and financial conservatism has led to its outperformance and makes it a better investment option for most investors.
  • I perform a deep dive into the current issues of both the hospital industry and the skilled nursing / nursing home industry.
Up and down arrow symbol being held

Tim Robberts

What is the better investment: hospitals or nursing homes?

What if I told you that a nursing home landlord, CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE), has massively outperformed a hospital landlord, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), over not

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.61K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

r
rusty13
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (11.04K)
Millions of new uninsured coming to a theater near you..
M
Mister Jimmy
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (670)
Medicare and Medicaid are driving the U.S. towards insolvency, yet hospitals are a “tough business”, operators struggle paying rent, and its owners get stiffed. Someone is scamming big time.
g
grcinak
Today, 9:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.73K)
Excellent article Austin.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.17K)
@grcinak Glad you found it valuable!
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Long CTRE. Adding $CHCT in the near future. Sidestepped the whole MPW drama.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.17K)
@StevenK1 I only wish I'd sold MPW sooner.
s
storkdoc
Today, 8:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (234)
American Buggywhip Company is outperforming MPW.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 10:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.17K)
@storkdoc As is American Telegraph Services.
