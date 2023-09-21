Tim Robberts

What is the better investment: hospitals or nursing homes?

What if I told you that a nursing home landlord, CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE), has massively outperformed a hospital landlord, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), over not only the last year but the last 8.5 years?

It's true.

The market seems to worry primarily about MPW's large debt load and coming debt maturities. Rather than refinance at 12-13% interest rates (the yield at which MPW's bonds currently trade), the REIT has opted to sell assets in order to pay down its debt maturities over the next year or so. This has the effect of causing revenue to drop less than the amount interest expenses would have risen, but the effect still isn't positive for MPW.

What I will argue below is that hospital operators' financial difficulties are not entirely behind them. They will continue to be squeezed by:

lower-than-otherwise revenue growth from formerly hospital-based services being outsourced to non-hospital settings, and rising expenses, especially from labor.

Plus, MPW's portfolio is heavily represented by private equity-backed tenants, which tend to be more financially unstable than their non-PE-backed peers. Even the tenants that are formerly, but no longer, PE-sponsored tend to have poor operational and balance sheet quality.

Meanwhile, for senior care facilities, it now appears that the worst has passed. Occupancy, revenue, and staffing are all on the rise. That isn't to say there won't be challenges ahead, but the trajectory looks positive for CTRE's SNF operators from here.

Therefore, while MPW looks incredibly cheap and CTRE looks relatively more expensive, investors would do well to tread cautiously with MPW and consider CTRE instead.

CTRE's unrelenting focus on high-quality operators and financial conservatism has led to its massive outperformance over MPW since the beginning of 2015:

Early this year, I sold MPW -- at a steep loss, but avoiding a much steeper loss. Meanwhile, CTRE remains one of my larger holdings.

In what follows, I'll explain why.

Operating Hospitals: A Tough Business

Who wouldn't want to be in an industry where revenue growth looks like this?

Total Revenue for US Hospitals:

Well, it isn't quite that simple, because healthcare and especially the hospital industry is extraordinarily complicated, driven by patient demand but also insurance reimbursement rates, government policy, for-profit and not-for-profit ownership structures, capital- and labor-intensive operations, and so on.

The current difficulties faced by hospital operators, such as rising labor costs from a persistent worker shortage and other inflationary expense increases, may seem like the first challenges hospitals have faced. But it wasn't smooth sailing for hospitals before COVID-19.

Here's a headline from Healthcare Finance News from April 2019:

The article gives multiple reasons for hospitals' poor financial conditions, most importantly falling reimbursement rates from insurance payers.

We all know that everything turns out to be ridiculously expensive at hospitals, even aspirin. Preceding COVID-19, there was already a trend driven by both patients and insurance providers to receive care outside of hospitals. Citing that article:

Let's say someone injures themselves playing softball. If they go to a hospital and require an MRI on their knee, it runs about $2,000. At a clinic, it costs about $500. Payers have stated they won't pay ER rates for these MRIs, putting another big hospital moneymaker under pressure.

It makes sense that over time, if cheaper yet equivalent-quality alternatives exist, patients and payers will veer toward those cheaper alternatives.

That explains the persistent pressures on the revenue side. But there's also the expense side to consider.

About 50% of hospital budgets are labor expenses. A recent report from the American Hospital Association found that hospital labor costs surged ~21% between 2019 and 2022.

Likewise, the AHA report found that drug expenses per patient rose ~20% during that period, while hospital supply costs increased 18.5% and third-party services costs such as for IT, food preparation, and janitorial tasks increased 18%.

It might be convenient to attribute hospitals' current financial malaise to pandemic-relate disruptions, but that would be inaccurate.

In fact, it would be truer to say that the pandemic and the federal relief funding brought with it was a brief respite for the hospital industry.

According to a July 2023 study published by the JAMA Health Forum, before COVID-19, hospital operating margins were razor-thin, averaging 3%. During the pandemic (2020-2021), they spiked to an all-time high of 6.5% -- if you include federal relief funding. Excluding this relief funding, hospital operating margins averaged -1%. Please note the negative sign in front of that 1.

According to the Kaufman Hall Hospital Flash Report from August 2023, hospital operating margins only turned positive again in March 2023 and still remain extraordinarily weak.

This slight improvement in margins reflects cost-cutting programs, not significant improvements on either the revenue or organic expense side.

To quote from a December 2022 Deloitte report:

Even three years after COVID-19 emerged, many patients continue to put off non-emergency procedures, which continues to squeeze revenue. In addition, an increasing number of patients are shifting to ambulatory centers over hospitals for surgical procedures.

A more recent data point illustrating the continued financial malaise for hospitals came from the recent release of non-profit Ascension's fiscal 2023 financial report. Ascension is the 6th largest hospital operator in the US with 129 hospitals.

Ascension's fiscal year ended June 30th. Although the non-profit hospital system reported slight growth in patient volumes, this was more than offset by a 4.1% increase in operating expenses.

Ascension isn't an isolated case in the hospital industry. They reported that their results are "similar to other US healthcare providers." Other non-profit hospital operators like the Mayo Clinic and Providence Health Services have recently reported similar performance issues -- rising patient volumes offset by even higher increases in operating costs.

Here's what Ascension's CFO Liz Foshage had to say about the results:

The American healthcare system is experiencing unprecedented operational and financial challenges, and Ascension is no exception to these larger trends. The after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued healthcare worker staffing shortages, ongoing supply chain challenges and persistent inflation were headwinds we faced throughout the last fiscal year.

What is the solution?

For one thing, hospital operators like Ascension are moving more of their operations outside the hospital to clinical and ambulatory settings.

This goes a long way in explaining why healthcare employment outside of hospitals has grown since the beginning of COVID-19 while hospital employment has stagnated.

While the healthcare labor shortage is easing overall, it's important to recognize that it remains extremely difficult to keep the higher acuity parts of the hospital (the ER, the ICU, Medical Surgical, etc.) fully staffed. That's why hospital employment has been stagnant even while non-hospital healthcare employment has risen.

For hospital operators unable to fully staff floors, this does two things:

It limits revenue growth by preventing all available beds from being filled, and It causes labor costs to increase, because wages have to go up to attract workers.

Perhaps more worrisome for a hospital landlord like MPW is the fact that many of the largest hospital operators like Ascension are considering "exiting financially challenging markets" -- in other words, selling their hospital operations to other operators or closing hospitals entirely.

The Private Equity Problem

It would be inaccurate to besmirch all private equity as vultures seeking to extract value from businesses only to then leave them for dead, because there are definitely some great PE firms out there. The best PE firms, in my estimation, specialize in a certain industry and buy invest in small to mid-sized businesses within that industry where they can increase operational efficiency.

One example of this appears to be Dutch PE firm Waterland's acquisitions of UK rehab operator Priory Group (MPW's 4th largest tenant at 8% of Q2 revenue) and German rehab operator Median (MPW's 9th largest tenant at 2.2% of revenue). These two rehab operators being under the same roof, so to speak, seems to provide synergies.

But we all know that those "vulture capitalist" PE firms are out there too, including in the hospital space. While some PE firms in the healthcare space focus on improving operational efficiency and quality of care, many do not.

According to a July 2023 study from Columbia University:

Private equity investment was most closely associated with increases in costs for payers and patients, in some cases, as high as 32 percent. Private equity ownership was also associated with mixed to harmful effects on healthcare quality, while the impact on health outcomes and operator costs was inconclusive.

The poster boy for this is PE firm Leonard Green & Associates' purchase of Prospect Medical (MPW's 2nd largest tenant at 20% of Q2 revenue) in 2010 for $205 million. Over the next decade, the PE sponsor pulled $645 million out of the business, not by increasing operational efficiency and profits, but rather through dividend recapitalizations.

At the time that this second, larger dividend recapitalization occurred in 2018, Prospect Medical had only one day's worth of cash on hand.

Over time, in order to pay off this debt, Prospect Medical's PE sponsor turned to doing sale-leasebacks with MPW.

There is nothing inherently bad about sale-leaseback deals. Non-PE-sponsored businesses do them too.

But investors always need to ask what the business or PE sponsor plans to do with the funds. One of the better, healthier use of funds is business expansion. Perhaps a car wash operator does a sale-leaseback to get a lump sum of funds in order to open new locations. This grows the overall business and generally makes the tenant more creditworthy.

On the other hand, a PE firm can initiate sale-leasebacks in order to perpetuate an unhealthy and precarious financial situation, such as in the case of Prospect Medical.

Amid the PE firm's financial value extraction at Prospect Medical, the hospital operator's quality of care languished. Here are some of the findings of a report put out by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project:

Prospect’s hospitals had some of the lowest quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—all but one have received one or two stars, the lowest quality ratings from CMS.

In Connecticut, state regulators placed Prospect’s three hospitals under review in 2019 for deteriorating conditions that placed patients in “immediate jeopardy.”

Prospect completely shut down all of its facilities in San Antonio in 2019— laying off nearly 1,000 workers—and sold its hospital building to a hotel developer.

More pertinent to investors, though, is that operational efficiency and profitability at Prospect's hospitals remained weak.

The potential downside for MPW here is twofold:

Sometimes PE-sponsored operators' performance at certain locations can be so poor as to merit closing the hospital entirely, such as the cases of Texas Vista Medical Center (vacant and owned by MPW, formerly operated by Steward Health) and Delaware County Memorial Hospital (vacant and owned by MPW, formerly operated by Prospect Medical). Consistently poor financial performance can result in rent defaults and rent reductions, especially in bankruptcy scenarios.

Both of these are more likely to be the case for hospitals in low-income or rural areas. A CBS News investigation (as reported in MedPage Today) found that the majority of MPW's hospitals are in these areas.

It is striking how much of MPW's portfolio came from sale-leasebacks with PE firms. This is true of, for example, Steward Health, Priory Group, Prospect Medical, Lifepoint Behavioral, Swiss Medical, MEDIAN, and Ernest Health, among others.

MPW Q2 2023 Supplemental

Not all of these PE-backed tenants are financially strained, nor are all PE backers the investment equivalent of slumlords. But MPW has tied itself up with some of the worst offenders in this space over the years.

The most notable example is Steward Health, to which MPW is exposed as a landlord, lender, and equity owner.

Virtually all the Steward-operated hospital properties owned by MPW were acquired during the 2010 to 2019 period when Steward was owned by PE firm Cerberus Capital Management. In 2020, a group of Steward physicians bought out Cerberus to make Steward Health Care. Since then, there have been no more sale-leasebacks to MPW.

Like Prospect Medical, Steward's hospitals tend to fall on the lower end of CMS's quality ratings (1 or 2 stars).

Notably missing from MPW's top tenants list are the two largest hospital operators in the nation -- HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Universal Health Services (UHS) -- which enjoy some of the highest operating margins in the hospital industry (although UHS's margins have shrunk in the post-COVID inflationary environment).

Also missing from MPW's tenants list are the highest quality and best operated non-profit hospital operators, like the Mayo Clinic, Baylor Scott & White, and Kaiser Permanente. These players tend not to sell their hospital real estate.

MPW does own 5 properties leased to Catholic non-profit CommonSpirit Health (5.8% of Q2 revenue), but this is only because CSH recently bought out Steward's operations and leases at 5 MPW-owned hospitals in Utah.

Combine all of this information with the fact, as discussed above pertaining to Ascension's fiscal year report, that hospital operators are considering "exiting financially challenging markets" and you get the risk that MPW will suffer more vacancies and tenant difficulties ahead.

Skilled Nursing Facilities / Nursing Homes Are On The Mend

On the other hand, we all know the huge difficulties senior care facilities had during COVID-19. Not only were they ground zero for community spread of the virus, they also saw a mass exodus of workers.

Operators in this space still haven't returned to pre-COVID staffing levels, even after big wage hikes and bonuses.

The industry has recoiled from the Biden administration's recently proposal to require certain levels of staffing at nursing homes.

It is difficult to say whether this rule, if put into effect, would result in senior care operators simply remaining in non-compliance indefinitely, or occupancy rates falling to get to required staffing ratios, or some other option.

In either case, senior care facility operators would face challenges.

The good news is that, unlike in the hospital setting, senior care employment is definitely rebounding.

It certainly appears that senior care operators have managed to break the curse and start a new trajectory of job growth in the SNF industry.

This will facilitate further increases in occupancy rates at nursing homes.

In fact, according to Skilled Nursing News, about 45% of nursing care facilities had already seen occupancy return to pre-COVID levels, while another 45% expect occupancy to fully recover by the second half of 2024.

CTRE's portfolio is likely better off than the average SNF facility. As of March 2023, its portfolio-wide occupancy ratio stood at 75%, just three points below its pre-COVID level of 78%.

Nursing homes are a needs-based form of care. Unlike hospitals, there is no equivalent-quality alternative way to address the long-term care needs of seniors.

Given aging demographics and the low supply of new senior care facilities being developed right now, there appears to be a strong tailwind for continued recovery in SNF occupancy -- and, therefore, rent coverage -- for the industry's operators.

As of the trailing twelve months ending March 31st, 2023, total rent (lease) coverage for CTRE's portfolio was higher than it was in the TTM period ending March 31st, 2020 (the year leading up to COVID-19).

Compare this to the portfolio-wide lease coverage of major SNF REIT peer, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), at 1.15x for the same period. For Sabra Health Care (SBRA), that same metric was 1.57x for its SNF facilities and 1.15x for its senior housing properties.

Also notable for CTRE is the fact that it collected 96.7% of contractual rents in Q2 2023, the highest of its SNF REIT peers.

The reason for this fundamental outperformance of CTRE is its focus on best-in-class operators, such as its largest tenant-operator of Ensign Group (ENSG) at 34.5% of rent.

And how many other senior care REITs can boast an almost 25% increase in the dividend since the beginning of COVID-19?

Dividend growth amid this challenging of an environment speaks to CTRE's quality of operators and conservative financial management.

Bottom Line

MPW certainly looks dirt cheap at its current price below $6 per share. But I would argue that CTRE is the better pick for dividend investors who want to sleep well at night and see consistent dividend growth in the future.

Let's do a quick comparison of the two healthcare REITs:

CareTrust REIT Medical Properties Debt Load Low (3.8x Net Debt To EBITDA) High (6.8x Net Debt To EBITDA) Debt Maturity Schedule Favorable (no maturities until 2026) Unfavorable (maturities every year) Quality of Operators High Low Relationship With Tenants Pure-Play Landlord Landlord, Lender, Equity Partner Portfolio Growing or Shrinking Growing Shrinking Workforce Growing or Stagnant Growing Stagnant Industry Tailwinds or Headwinds Tailwinds (from demographics and staffing growth) Headwinds (from hospital outsourcing and PE sponsorship) Click to enlarge

To be clear, neither CTRE nor MPW offer a shining example of tenant financial health.

But I would argue that while the issues facing the SNF/nursing home industry will continue to ease, the issues in the hospital industry (with MPW's tenant-operators in particular) are likely to persist.

That is why I would recommend caution with MPW and would view CTRE as the far better pick for all but the most risk-tolerant investors.