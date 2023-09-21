Moderna: Fortune Favors The Brave
Summary
- Moderna investors have suffered over the past two months as selling pressure intensified, likely compelling weak buyers to flee.
- Moderna expects a significant second-half growth inflection in its COVID revenue. As such, the worst is likely over.
- Management attempted to assure investors of its long-term roadmap at its recent R&D Day. However, analysts' estimates remain well below what the company presented.
- Undoubtedly, Moderna is still within the penalty box as investors reclassified MRNA as a "show me" story, rotating to other growth plays with more robust near-term visibility.
- I argue why investors with the ability to manage volatility could find MRNA on the verge of an upward re-rating as it emerges from its worst hammering in recent times.
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) investors have suffered as selling pressure intensified over the past two months, leading to MRNA topping out in July. I updated investors in my previous update in July 2023, as I upgraded MRNA into a Speculative Buy.
However, that thesis has not worked out. Given the speculative framework of my thesis, investors who added as MRNA buyers failed to hold its critical support level of $115 should have been stopped out by now. Investors must continue to anticipate significant volatility as Moderna is not expected to recover its free cash flow or FCF profitability until FY27.
MRNA was hammered in early August as Moderna posted its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release. MRNA Bulls likely decided to give up their support, as they anticipated substantial execution risks on the revenue growth inflection of its COVID franchise in the second half.
Accordingly, Moderna guided for COVID product revenue of $6B to $8B for FY23, with a midpoint outlook of about $7B. Analysts' estimates are in line, expecting total revenue of $7.19B, including other revenue. That confidence is likely predicated on the company's $4B in existing advanced purchase agreements or APAs and another $3B (midpoint estimate) from additional purchases. However, the timing of Moderna's revenue visibility is anchored toward Q4, as the company expects sales distribution of 30% in Q3 and 70% in the final quarter.
As such, I believe the market needs to reflect increased execution risks, given its outlook, suggesting a substantial Q4 growth inflection is necessary to achieve its guidance.
Interestingly, MRNA buyers returned in mid-August to potentially hold another consolidation zone at the $94 level. As such, MRNA has consolidated constructively over the past month, but buying momentum has remained tepid.
The company held an R&D Day and Business Updates conference in mid-September to assure investors about its long-term roadmap. However, buying sentiments have remained surprisingly languid, suggesting investors likely expect more from the company's near-term growth drivers.
Notably, Moderna posted a wide-ranging update, demonstrating its progress across various fields. The company believes it could help it chart significant topline growth, reaching between $20B and $30B in sales by 2027. With a midpoint outlook of about $25B, it's a highly ambitious goal, considering Moderna is expected to post revenue of $7.2B in FY23. As such, based on Moderna's projections, it represents a 4Y CAGR of 36.5%, which should have excited investors and analysts, but it didn't.
Analysts' estimates remain well below the outlook presented at its R&D Day. Accordingly, Moderna is expected to post a revenue CAGR of 14.6% from FY23-27, reaching $12.4B in FY27. As such, I believe Wall Street didn't buy into the optimism shared by management on its ability to penetrate the various fields it presented.
That said, it's clear that the investment thesis on MRNA has likely dropped into the "show me" zone for buyers as they moved on to other healthcare stocks with more "exciting" near-term possibilities and potentially much more significant market size, reaching $100B in sales (weight-loss drugs, perhaps? Ring a bell?).
As seen above, MRNA is still priced at a premium against its peers, assigned a "D" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. As such, the company is under significant pressure to deliver its "B" growth potential while suffering the normalization from its COVID franchise revenue.
Notwithstanding the normalization, I assessed that MRNA could potentially bottom out at the $94 level (August lows), holding it firmly to allow more dip buyers to return "quietly."
The company's Q2 results suggest that the worst is likely over, with sequential revenue growth inflection from Q3 onwards. As such, I assessed that unless the market anticipates a much worse performance from MRNA in the second half, buying close to MRNA's $94 zone is still a worthwhile speculative opportunity.
Rating: Maintain Speculative Buy. See the additional disclosure section below for important notes accompanying the Speculative Buy rating presented.
