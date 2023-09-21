Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's Next For Infrastructure?

Sep. 21, 2023 4:30 AM ETSP500, SPX, GII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA, EFRA
Summary

  • Despite challenging economic and market conditions, there are compelling opportunities in the global listed infrastructure space in different countries.
  • Strong demand for listed infrastructure has been coming from “dry powder” sitting unused in unlisted funds.
  • Decarbonization, reshoring and 5G evolution trends should support global listed infrastructure assets going forward.
  • Regulated utilities can provide a hedge during periods of high inflation and can also benefit as inflation declines.

Urupong

Urupong

By Shane Hurst, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, ClearBridge Investments

Despite challenging global economic and market conditions, there are compelling opportunities within global listed infrastructure, according to Shane Hurst, Portfolio Manager with ClearBridge Investments. He explores how the trends of decarbonization, reshoring and 5G evolution

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries.

