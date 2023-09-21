PM Images

As a younger investor who cares more about capital appreciation, I have never really prioritized capturing strong distributions from the companies I invest in. This does not mean that I don't invest in firms and other assets that pay out distributions. In fact, five of the nine holdings that I have in my portfolio, including the two largest, do pay out distributions. Most stocks that do make distributions have yields that typically range between 1% and 5%. You can find opportunity is higher, including, from time to time, yields that exceed 10%. But outside of the world of stocks and in the world of closed-end funds, you can find distributions far in excess of this. One interesting example that definitely deserves the attention of investors is Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC), an enterprise that, as of this writing, boasts a yield of 18.9%.

When it comes to stocks, distributions this high tend to be temporary because the stock in question either rises significantly or the market is pricing in a distribution cut because of fundamental reasons. But with an entity like Eagle Point Credit, the distribution is the point. The stock has historically remained in a fairly narrow range from a trading perspective. And instead, investors count on the continuance of robust distributions. After evaluating the fund myself, I can see why investors like it. From a risk perspective, I think that the downside for investors is fairly limited. Having said that, I do worry about the sustainability of the yield as it stands today. And for this reason alone, I believe that investors would be wise to take a more cautious approach to the fund from this point on.

Digging in

For those not familiar with Eagle Point Credit, the company operates as a closed end management investment firm that allocates its capital toward very specific opportunities. These are opportunities that management has identified as great prospects that are capable of providing high levels of income in the near term that shareholders can enjoy. But the types of investments that the fund makes are not your typical run-of-the-mill stocks or bonds. Instead, it engages in something a little more exotic.

Eagle Point Credit

The emphasis of Eagle Point Credit is something called a CLO, or collateralized loan obligation. If this term is not familiar to you, its sister term, CMO, or collateralized mortgage obligation, likely is. Just like with mortgages, loans that are not mortgages are packaged together. Once this occurs, they can be broken up into different tranches. A great example of this can be seen in the image above. A portfolio of senior secured notes that have a B credit rating can be sliced up into three separate categories, or tranches. At the very top, you have the senior debt that can be rated as high as AAA. Below that, you have subordinated debt. And below that, you have what is known as the equity tranche.

The purpose of this slicing and dicing as I like to call it is to more appropriately split up risk for various parties. Even though you might have a portfolio of senior secured notes that have a B rating, in theory, you can achieve a much higher rating if you set up a tranche that is guaranteed to get the first cash that comes into it, irrespective of how much that cash flow is. Once that tranche gets what they are entitled to, extra cash that comes in flows down. And the very last player that gets paid is the owner of the equity tranche. But where there is this risk, there is also the prospect of high returns.

Eagle Point Credit

As you can see in the image above, about 75.2% of the value of the investments that Eagle Point Credit is in the form of these equity tranches. It does have about 9.5% in these debt tranches, very likely entirely in the more junior tranches. But it is important to note that the fund invests in some other assets as well. Those, combined, make up the remaining 15.3% of investments, with a little over a third of that amount held in the form of cash.

Eagle Point Credit

You probably have guessed by now that this is a very risky undertaking. However, investment specific risk can be mitigated through diversification. Of the 1,784 obligors that Eagle Point Credit has exposure to, the largest accounts for only 0.8% of Eagle Point Credit’s assets. In fact, the ten largest combined make up only 5.7% of its portfolio. From an industry perspective, the fund is also very diverse. Yes, 11.5% of its portfolio falls under the technology, software, and services category. But it also has exposure to the media industry, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, insurance companies, and more.

While this kind of diversification is a great thing to see because of what it does for risk, we cannot ignore systemic risk. That is the other side of the coin. And for anybody who lived through and invested during the 2008 and 2009 financial collapse, it is probably still a very painful memory. Opportunities like this look good on paper. But when an entire economy comes to the brink of collapse, everything takes a beating. And a company like this would probably be ground zero in that instance. The good news is that, historically speaking, leveraged loans have made a profit from year to year. From 1992 through 2022, 28 years resulted in positive returns for the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index. However, the overall return was, on an annualized basis, only a paltry 5.5%. That on its own is quite poor. But that doesn't necessarily mean anything terribly significant since that covers the broader market for leveraged loans while Eagle Point Credit focus is on the riskiest parts. To get a better look at that, it would be helpful to look at the image below.

Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit

Even though we are facing uncertain times, it does appear as though the market for leveraged loans is looking quite healthy. Even though EBITDA/interest multiples on newly issued loans is at the lowest point, as of the end of the first quarter this year, since 2007, the average for all outstanding loans is higher than at any point, other than in 2021 and 2022, dating back to at least 2004. Leverage ratios are also well within the historical average, both for all outstanding loans and newly issued ones. Because this focus is on the industry as a whole, it doesn't eliminate the possibility of management making poor investment decisions. However, the fund does have a solid track record of growth.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see certain financial data for the fund for the past five years and for the first half of the 2023 fiscal year. This includes investment income, net interest income, and net interest income after factoring out preferred distributions. The overall trend here has been positive, which shouldn't be all that surprising when you consider that, for starters, interest rates have been on the rise and, secondly, management has succeeded in growing the fund’s investments, at cost, from $566.9 million to $898.5 million. Management has achieved this without taking on a significant amount of debt or preferred stock. The combination of these two types of obligations has remained mostly flat during the five-and-a-half years that we are covering.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One gripe that some investors might have regarding Eagle Point Credit is the fact that, recently, its NAV (net asset value) per share has been on the decline. In 2021, it came out to $13.39 per share. This dropped to $9.07 per share in 2022 and, as of the end of the most recent quarter, totaled $8.72 per share. This is not that concerning to me, largely because a big portion of the decline was driven by unrealized losses on investments. Because of the lack of a reliable market for the types of investments that Eagle Point Credit makes, estimates of fair value are made by the advisor overseeing the fund. This is obviously subject to both biases and inaccuracies, but it is an inherent feature of funds of this nature that investors just have to accept if they are going to invest in this space. It would be different if these were realized losses, but since they are not, investors should view them as the effects of market gyrations.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

My concern, instead, lies with cash flow. In the chart above, I plotted out net interest income (after paying preferred distributions), common stock distributions, and proceeds from stock issuances. The data paints a picture of and enterprise that is fueling not only the growth in its investments through the issuance of additional stock (which is appropriate, and expected), but also a fund that is subsidizing its common stock distributions with stock issuances. Even though the differences might seem small when looking at the chart, when you run the math between 2018 and the first half of this year, you find that Eagle Point Credit paid out about $148.5 million more in the form of distributions than what it collected from net interest income.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

A case could be made that realized gains on investments accounted for the disparity. However, aggregate gains over the same window of time were negative to the tune of $54.7 million. Instead, the company has issued enough stock to cover that difference, with total issuances exceeding distributions by $152.7 million. Interestingly, when you add together net interest income less preferred distributions, with stock issuances, and then you strip out both common distributions and the increase in the cost of investments that the company has made, you come up with a disparity of only $10.7 million. That is the sum, in essence, of the rest of the various cash flows of the company, such as changes in net debt and preferred stock, as well as other minutia in its financials. But the point that is worth driving home is simply that there does not appear to be enough cash flow from the company to cover the distributions without issuing additional units. This is not a recipe for success in the long run.

Takeaway

At this point in time, I understand why investors like Eagle Point Credit. The distributions that it generates are tantalizing and, in the long run, they have the potential to create significant value for the investors in the fund. Having said that, I do have certain concerns. There is always the risk of some systemic impact that could lead to significant pain, irrespective of the diversification that management has done well to implement. A massive event like what we saw in 2008 and 2009 would be, kindly speaking, painful for a company like this. But of course, we can't bank on a Black Swan event like that occurring at any given time.

More immediately, I do believe that the distributions being paid out by the fund are not sustainable in the long run. If the underlying investments of the portfolio were generating tremendous upside, that might be different. But it is clear that it's only able to pay out distributions as large because of additional stock being issued. At some point, that picture has to change, and that change could very well take the form of a distribution cut. Of course, this doesn't mean that I am particularly bearish on the business. Rather, I would say that I am neutral but cautious. I don't take issue with companies that cut distributions. In fact, I have, from time to time, made investments in companies that I anticipated distribution cuts from, simply because I did not want to miss out on an opportunity. But this is something that each investor needs to weigh for themselves.