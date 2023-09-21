Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Keep An Eye On The Enterprise Value

Sep. 21, 2023 5:51 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TMUS, WBD, VZ
Summary

  • AT&T stock has declined by 18% in year-to-date which has led to increasingly bullish ratings, which claim that the stock is now an ideal value bet.
  • However, AT&T’s enterprise value declined by a mere 7% in YTD which shows that the massive gap between market cap and enterprise value is causing a bigger dip in the stock.
  • Even 5-6% decline in enterprise value can now cause a 15% dip in the market cap causing the stock to decline below $12 and making it more volatile.
  • The 7.5% dividend yield is not helping the stock and could lead to a vicious cycle of negative sentiment, causing further correction in the stock.
  • There were some silver linings during the recent earnings call but the company is still a long way from a turnaround.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has declined by a whopping 18% in the year-to-date. On the other hand, S&P 500 has appreciated by 16%. This gap has led many analysts to claim that sentiment is overtaking the stock and the key metrics for

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

