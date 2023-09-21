UDR: Buy The Drop On This Unloved Dividend Stock

MarsBars

Stocks and sectors fall in and out of favor with the market all the time, and this makes it a market for stocks rather than the stock market. This brings me to UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), which has fallen by 9% since I last covered the stock back in April, at which time I had a 'Buy' rating.

Market sentiment is clearly negative around UDR at present, with the stock now trading just slightly above its 52-week low, after dipping from the $40-level in recent weeks, as shown below.

In this piece, I revisit the company and its fundamentals, and discuss why value investors may do well to pick this stock on the drop, so let's get started!

Why UDR?

UDR is a sizable multifamily REIT that doesn't appear to garner as much attention as other names like AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS), despite it having the scale and size that make it an S&P 500 (SPY) company. It's been around for over 5 decades and at present, has ownership interest in 58K+ apartment units, including 415 homes currently under development.

UDR strikes me as being a cross between AvalonBay, with its presence in high income and high barrier to entry markets along the Northeast and West Coast, and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) with its presence in the Sunbelt region of the U.S., as shown below.

This diversification makes UDR less reliant on the health of any one market, and also enables it to participate in the growing Sunbelt region, which has seen solid population growth due to their lower cost of living and retiree friendly climate. The Sunbelt was also resilient during the early COVID years, when many remote workers migrated to the region due to their lower population density and cost.

Plus, UDR's properties have attractive income demographics and affordability metrics. Household income in UDR's markets has now surpassed that of pre-COVID time by 25%. At the same time, lack of new homes for sale due to higher interest rates (and the high cost of carrying a mortgage) has made the rent-vs-own gap nearly at the widest level compared to the past 20 years, as shown below.

This has contributed to respectable growth for UDR, as reflected by same-store NOI growing by 7.7% YoY during the second quarter. This was driven by SS Revenue growing at a slightly higher rate than Expenses, at 7.6% vs 7.4%. Healthy demand for UDR's apartments also drove SS Revenue higher by 1.1% on a sequential basis, as high employment rates and strong wage growth were contributing factors.

Management also expects to see growth accelerate in the second half of this year, thereby increasing the midpoint of its FFO/share guidance by $0.02 to $2.50. This is further supported by 6 apartment communities that were recently purchased by UDR, which management expects to be accretive to the bottom line. As shown below, UDR has a history of pulling multiple levers to grow, by issuing equity when the stock is trading at a premium to NAV, and recycling capital when raising equity is not an attractive option.

Concerns around UDR include the potential for an economic hard landing, should the Federal Reserve over-pivot with interest rate hikes. However, comments made by the Federal Reserve Chairman suggest a measured pace, with no interest rate hike this month, and just the potential for one more hike in the remainder of this year.

Also, higher interest rates raise UDR's cost of debt, but this is where a strong balance sheet comes in handy. UDR carries a BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's along with a sector-best weighted average interest rate of 3.2%. Moreover, it has over $1 billion in liquidity and has healthy net debt to EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage ratios of 5.5x and 5.0x, respectively.

This puts UDR in a comfortable position as far as supporting its 4.4% dividend yield, with 67% payout ratio, 12 years of consecutive growth and a 4.8% 5-year CAGR. While investors can get a similar yield on bank CDs in today's market, those CDs don't offer growth potential and also carry re-investment risk should rates trend lower at the end of their maturities.

Lastly, I reiterate a 'Buy' rating on UDR and view it as being a good deal at the current price of $37.93 with a forward P/FFO of 15.2. With potential for interest rate stability, UDR could deliver mid to high-single digit annual FFO/share growth through same store growth and track record of value creation strategies. This, combined with the strong balance sheet makes the pricing reasonably attractive. As shown below, UDR's current valuation sits below its normal valuation of 17.7 P/FFO.

Investor Takeaway

UDR is a sizable multifamily REIT with good diversification between Tier 1 and Sunbelt markets. It has high income demographics in its markets and healthy demand for apartments, contributing to solid same-store NOI growth. With a strong balance sheet, well-covered dividend, and relative undervaluation to historical norms, conservative income investors may do well to pick UDR while it's trading near its 52-week low.