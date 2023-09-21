Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Rising Importance Of Sustainability In Credit Risk

Sep. 21, 2023 6:10 AM ET
Summary

  • We are starting to see the conversation around sustainability getting a lot more attention when we speak about financial wellness.
  • In prior schools of thought, ESG was a separate conversation. Now the market is shifting to how E, S, and G can also impact probabilities of default (PDs) and creditworthiness.
  • Market participants need a view of traditional creditworthiness alongside ESG credit risk factors, as well as transparency around how ESG is impacting credit risk, credit scores, and PD analysis.

Investors, regulators, governments, suppliers, and others are playing a critical role in shaping environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as stakeholders look towards sustainability. To discover how these considerations are changing the landscape of credit risk management, S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) hosted a webinar, which examined the growing focus

