While it would be great to live in a world where every investment turns out to be a winner, that's unfortunately not how reality is. There are some companies that you buy into with the expectation of attractive profits, only to see the end result disappoint. Even though I didn't buy shares in it, one good example I could point to where this occurred involves Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY), an online business that's focused on providing customers with a wide array of digital content and functionality. Even though shares of the enterprise have gone up since I last wrote about it in November of last year, the performance has severely fallen short of what the broader market experienced. Add on top of this a weakening on both its top and bottom lines and concerns about the future of this space because of artificial intelligence, and I would make the case that now might not be such a great time to own shares in it.

Disappointing results

The theme of the article that I last wrote about Getty Images stock in November of last year centered around the idea that I agreed with market pundit Jim Cramer. Shares of the company had skyrocketed in response to a bullish outlook that he gave the firm. In fact, the very day that he commented on it, shares closed up 34.7%. Normally, I am skeptical of calls made by other analysts and I am well aware of how the broader investment community views Jim Cramer and his credibility. But after digging into the company to understand its business model and looking at how shares were priced, I ended up agreeing with his assessment. This led to me rating the business a 'buy'. Unfortunately, things have not gone exactly as planned. Since then, shares have seen upside of only 2.7%. That pales in comparison to the 14.3% surge seen by the S&P 500.

Performance from a fundamental perspective seems to have been a big part of the company's shortcoming. To see what I mean, we need only look at data covering the 2022 fiscal year. Yes, revenue did come in higher year over year, rising from $918.7 million to $926.2 million. By pretty much every measure that matters, the picture was positive from a revenue perspective. And this was because of growth in user account. The company went from having 794 thousand purchasing customers in 2021 to having 835 thousand in 2022. Total active annual subscribers grew from 75 thousand to 129 thousand, while paid download volume jumped from 89 million to 95 million.

The top line, however, was the only part of the company that was doing quite well. Almost all of the company's bottom line results had worsened. For instance, in 2021, Getty Images had booked $45.7 million in net profits. In 2022, this turned to a loss of $147.5 million. Operating cash flow fell from $188.9 million to $163.1 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $157.6 million to $172.2 million. But this was offset by EBITDA, which fell from $309.3 million to $303.9 million.

When it comes to the current fiscal year, the company has posted additional weakness. In this case, revenue has actually declined year over year, dropping from $464.3 million in the first half of 2022 to $461.3 million the same time this year. There were both positive and negative developments that contributed to the change in revenue. On the negative side, the number of total purchasing customers dropped from 843 thousand on a trailing 12 month basis to 830 thousand. The trailing 12 month annual subscriber revenue retention rate dropped from 101.9% to 98.5%. On the positive side, the growth in the number of images that the company has from 474 million to 513 million, as well as the increase in videos that it has in its collection grew from 22 million to 26 million, helped to push the trailing 12 month paid download volume for the company rose from 93 million to 94 million. In addition to this, the trailing 12 month total active annual subscriber figure for the company skyrocketed from 89 thousand to 182 thousand. However, that massive increase was driven by the company's launch, in the final quarter of last year, of Unsplash+, which is a premium subscription for its free image platform known as Unsplash. If paid annually, it only costs $84.

Unsurprisingly, the drop in revenue brought with it a decline in profits. The firm went from generating a net profit of $24.9 million in the first half of 2022 to generating a net loss of $1.4 million the same time this year. Operating cash flow fell from $80.3 million to $73.8 million, while the adjusted figure for this declined from $86.8 million to $68.4 million. And finally, EBITDA for the firm fell from $151.7 million to $142.6 million.

Management expects this weakness to continue for the current fiscal year as a whole. Prior guidance, for instance, saw revenue coming in at between $936 million and $963 million. That range has now been reduced to between $920 million and $935 million, placing it roughly in line with what the firm achieved last year. In terms of profitability, the only real guidance that management gave involved EBITDA. That is now expected to be between $292 million and $303 million. At the midpoint, it would total $297.5 million, translating to a year over year decline of 2.1%. No guidance was given when it came to operating cash flow. But a rough approximation for it gives me a reading of $168.6 million.

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis using these estimates. We are looking at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 14.6 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.8. These numbers are marginally higher than the 14.3 and 12.5 readings that we get, respectively, using data from 2022. You would think, given how modest this change is, that I would still likely be bullish about the business. However, I do have some other reservations that don't necessarily reflect in the fundamentals.

Back in November of last year, AI was not really a significant area of focus. For decades, companies have been trying to make progress in that space. But it did not become clear that the time for AI had come until earlier this year. Most companies that are publicly traded have since come out with statements or even detailed plans talking about how they intend to incorporate AI into their operations. For some, this means using it to cut down on costs. For others, it is all about adding or enriching existing revenue streams. And for many companies, it is some combination of these.

To be perfectly honest with you, the concept of AI makes me worried about a company like Getty Images. This is because one niche of AI, known as generative AI, could have a significant impact on the operations of our prospect. For those not aware, generative AI utilizes models or algorithms in order to generate entirely new content on its own. Examples can include everything from text, to photos, to videos, to code, and more. For a company that has such a large portion of its value in the form of a library of pictures and videos, the thought of open source generative AI that can not only be developed faster and more efficiently than what Getty Images might be able to achieve on its own, but also the thought that it could result in an unlimited fountain of content, all virtually free, is disconcerting.

This is not to say that Getty Images is doomed. The sad truth is that it is too early for us to know what the future holds. We do know that management has been active in addressing this paradigm shift. For instance, in March of this year, Getty Images and chip maker NVIDIA (NVDA) announced that they were partnering together on the development of two generative AI models. In short, Getty Images will use NVIDIA Picasso Part of this endeavor. The end goal is to empower users to employ the models that are created in order to generate their own custom image or video in only seconds. The management team at Getty Images is also using what it calls Natural Language Search to make it easier for its users to find relevant content on its own platform. And that involves a certain level of AI as well.

For its own sake, as well as the sake of its shareholders, Getty Images recognizes that it needs to act and needs to do it in the right way. There's a tremendous amount of money at stake. According to one source, the value of the generative AI market was $40 billion in 2022. And by 2032, it is expected to climb to $1.3 trillion. $280 billion worth of this growth could be in the form of software revenue. While this sounds great, there are absolutely significant risks to contend with. Earlier this year, for instance, a leaked internal document at Google mention that the search giant felt as though neither it nor OpenAI possessed a 'moat' protecting them against open-source development of AI models. Once code hits the net, independent parties have been shown to rapidly improve said code and Google, at least, is not confident in its ability to improve any models that it creates faster than what the open-source movement can achieve. Instead, the company claimed that the real value in AI is not necessarily in the models. Rather, it is owning the ecosystem that the models can be used on. While one could argue that the massive library of content that Getty Images owns gives it that kind of opportunity, I don't think the picture is as clear cut as that.

Takeaway

As much as I want to like Getty Images, I struggle now with the company because of both its weakening fundamental condition and the paradigm shift that is AI. Long term, it is unclear what the future holds for a company like this. If the stock were dirt cheap, it might make for an attractive prospect even in light of questionable conditions moving forward. But that is not the case. Shares look to be at levels that would be appealing to me if I knew the company was not facing risks. Add in those risks, and I believe that a meaningful downgrade from a 'buy' to a 'sell' is the only thing that makes sense at this time.