Lucid: Approaching Penny Stock Status

Sep. 23, 2023 10:00 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • While LCID may be highly liquid, thanks to the sustained share dilution, it remains to be seen when the automaker may achieve sustainable profitability.
  • Despite the partnership with Aston Martin, the management may do one more round of capital raise by the end of 2024, based on the quarterly cash burn rate of $0.9B.
  • LCID's production-to-delivery ratio remains underwhelming as well, likely attributed to the elevated ASPs and the elevated interest rate environment.
  • With the highly shorted stock nearing penny levels, the volatility from aggressive short sellers may negate the potential upside from these bottom levels.
  • LCID investors who remain in the game must be very careful indeed.
We previously covered Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) in July 2023, discussing the stock's dim prospects for recovery, attributed to the worsening gross margins and growing operating expenses, leading to its lack of profitability.

While its liquidity remained robust, thanks to the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Comments (3)

T
Trader911
Today, 10:48 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
Comes from Tesla analyst. Ofcourse Lucid and others will go bankrupt.
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 10:40 AM
Premium
Comments (243)
New motto “Lucid, the car so beautiful they will likely fail” got to drive one the other day and its such a great car. I really hope they can survive. Doesn’t help that the CEO is getting paid like they were already profitable. 🤦🏽‍♂️
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.33K)
Lucid article on your part. But Lucid is a strange name for such a gloomy stock. Inaptly named. As oxymoronic as "sweet sorrow." (Shakespeare,1597).
