Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Bank Of Canada: The Fourth Buy For The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • Today, I will explain the reasons for including the Royal Bank of Canada in The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.
  • I will also show you why I have selected Royal Bank of Canada over competitors such as The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and The Bank of Nova Scotia.
  • With the inclusion of Royal Bank of Canada, we have raised The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] to 3.89%.
  • The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio provides investors with a reduced risk level, helping to prepare them for different market conditions.

Logo der Royal Bank of Canada (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/RBC' title='RBC Bearings Incorporated'>RBC</a>) in Toronto, Ontario auf ihrer lokalen Niederlassung mit einem ATm vor. RBC ist eine der wichtigsten Privatkundenbanken des Landes und

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In last week’s article, I explained the reasons behind having included Philip Morris into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. So far, The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio consisted of 1 ETF (SCHD (

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
4.61K Followers
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, O, PM, RY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

g
glinsight
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (2.74K)
I’m not too familiar with Canadian banks, but I’ve read that they tend to be better investments than US banks, and banks in general are definitely worth looking into now. I believe there is no withholding required in US tax-deferred accounts (can you verify this?). RY looks like a good choice here. In a taxable account I’d stick with US banks (I’m building positions in both BAC and JPM), but in my IRA I would seriously consider RY.
a
asimoes1974
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (39)
thank you for the write up, any views on their acquisition of HSBC Canada should it be approved in 2024.
bigdimmy73 profile picture
bigdimmy73
Today, 1:35 PM
Premium
Comments (210)
First time I’ve seen [CAGR] as the acronym for Dividend Growth Rate.
👍☘️😷
Nice article and I love the thesis and data 🐰🥗
O
Optician52
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (282)
Hold in a tax deferred account ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.