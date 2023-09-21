Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Federal Reserve: Expect Rates To Be Higher For Longer

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.49K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has decided to keep the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50% and is prepared to raise rates further if necessary.
  • The Fed's economic projections show that rates will stay above 5% for another 15 months and will not return to the long-term target rate of 2.5% for 3 more years.
  • The market is pricing in the Fed's projections, with futures trading in line with the Fed's expectations for 2024.

Businessman holding glowing percentage sign symbol for financial planing and interest rate growth policy concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The Federal Reserve just announced its interest rate policy decision and decided to keep the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50%. While market watchers tend to key in on the Fed's rate decision, another important announcement was being made

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.49K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (1.32K)
Nothing new. They have been saying this for months.
g
grcinak
Today, 8:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.73K)
Good work as always Jeremy. Thank you.
bikeeagle1 profile picture
bikeeagle1
Today, 7:15 AM
Premium
Comments (710)
Great summary of where we are.

It’s been a hoot to watch the children of the free money era crying about being weaned, but maybe they are finally learning to chew.

Now if we could just get them potty trained.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.