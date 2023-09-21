Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Confluent: Streaming To Success

Sep. 21, 2023 6:45 AM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT)
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Confluent's Data Streaming Platform should give it a significant competitive advantage and a barrier to entry.
  • The Data Streaming Platform has several integrated components that will lead to greater engagement and monetization.
  • Confluent had an excellent first half performance in a difficult environment.
  • While the valuation is a little stretched, it's a great company to buy on declines for the long term.

Hand showing laptop computer with cloud network Computer connects to internet server service for cloud data transfer.Cloud computing technology and online data storage for business network concept.

greenbutterfly

I had analyzed Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in February, at $25, planning to buy on declines, around $20. My patience paid off as I managed to buy between $20 and $21.

Here is a summary of the major reasons from my

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
1.14K Followers
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFLT, MSFT, GOOG, IBM, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.