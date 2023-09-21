Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Norwegian Cruise Line: Big Ships Turn Slowly - Have Patience

Summary

  • The NCHL management has shown great competency in managing the elevated interest rate risks, attributed to the debt swap to mostly fixed rates by FQ2'23.
  • While Brent has risen dramatically to $93.53 at the time of writing, potentially increasing its Fuel Expenses, the management has also hedged part of the fuel risks through derivative agreements.
  • The cruise booking trends have surpassed pre-COVID levels, with NCHL reporting excellent advanced ticket sales of $3.5B and ~60% in booked position over the next twelve months.
  • However, due to its minimal Free Cash Flow generation, we may see the Cruise Line refinance its debts at elevated interest rates, depending on the market funding condition.
  • Therefore, NCHL is only suitable for investors whom are patient, since big ships turn rather slowly, with a wide gap to its pre-pandemic profitability.

Aerial top view of a white pleasure boat on a summer day. Powerboat turn loop eight on the sea making metaverse infinity future concept.

.shock/iStock via Getty Images

The Cruise Line Investment Thesis Remains Mixed

We previously covered The Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Carnival Corporation (CCL) in various other articles, covering their stocks' optimistic rally thanks to the robust

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.09K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

