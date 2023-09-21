Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Higher For Longer Lifts The Dollar, SNB Surprises Many By Standing Pat - Over To The BOE

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.71K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's hawkish hold has lifted the dollar against most currencies, except the Japanese yen.
  • The Swiss franc is the weakest of the G10 currencies after the Swiss National Bank left rates unchanged.
  • Rising rates have weighed on equities, with most major bourses in Asia Pacific falling by more than 1%.

World Currency Exchange Table Graph

matejmo

Overview

The Federal Reserve's hawkish hold, which included 50 bp less of cuts next year than it had signaled in June, has lifted the dollar against most currencies today. The notable exception is the Japanese yen. The greenback did extend its advance

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.71K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.