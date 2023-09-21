Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dream Finders Homes: Incredibly Consistent Growth

Sep. 21, 2023 7:40 AM ETDream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH)DHI, LEN, NVR, PHM
Touchstone Research profile picture
Touchstone Research
6 Followers

Summary

  • Dream Finders Homes’ land-light strategy limits the company’s exposure to downturns.
  • The company is expanding rapidly in Colorado, Texas, and especially Orlando, with revenue growth of 18.7% YoY, 19.0%, and 238.2% YoY, respectively.
  • Overall revenue growth is very strong at 19.2% YoY.
  • Even with the home building sector performing poorly due to high mortgage rates, Dream Finders Homes is faring far better than almost all of its competitors.

row houses

GaryAlvis

Overview

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) is a mid-sized regional homebuilder that primarily operates in the southeast and Texas. Over 80% of the company's revenue comes from the Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas markets. The company sold

This article was written by

Touchstone Research profile picture
Touchstone Research
6 Followers
Touchstone Research specializes in the analysis of companies in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, and technology industries. We seek to identify solid investment opportunities based on thorough fundamental analysis, allowing us to build a strong, diversified portfolio of investments. For question, feedback, or concerns, please message us on Seeking Alpha or email us here: touchstoneresearch2023@gmail.com We hope you enjoy our articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.