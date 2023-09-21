SweetBunFactory

Thesis

Semiconductors are the fundamental building blocks of modern technology, underpinning nearly every aspect of our daily lives. The semiconductor industry enables continuous innovation by providing the underlying technology needed for advancements in AI, autonomous vehicles, IoT, and more. Companies that specialize in building semiconductor-related products have the potential to tap into the ever-expanding semiconductor market. Alphawave Semi (OTCPK:AWEVF) specializes in building wired digital signal processing (DSP) solutions - a burgeoning, high-potential segment within the semiconductor industry. This is especially exciting right now because the demand for generative AI, high-speed data processing, and scalable data centers is soaring like never before.

Company Overview

Earlier this year, Alphawave IP Group announced a rebrand of its corporate identity, rebranding itself as Alphawave Semi. The company specializes in the design and licensing of cutting-edge analog intellectual property (IP) solutions tailored to the demands of data centers, mobile technology, and consumer applications. The company's IP products include data center interconnects, mobile baseband processors, and image signal processors. Alphawave's products, used by a wide range of industry-leading communication and networking device manufacturers, including Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), are designed to help customers accelerate the development of their semiconductor products and reduce their time to market.

Alphawave Semi has consistently expanded its collaborations with leading device makers. In late Q2, the company announced the expansion of its collaboration with Samsung. Alphawave Semi, in the latest expansion, will provide Samsung Foundry - the division of Samsung Electronics that specializes in semiconductor manufacturing services - with high-performance connectivity IP and chiplet technologies. Samsung Foundry will leverage Alphawave's interfaces "to build the complex systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) needed to keep pace with the rapidly growing demands of data-intensive applications such as generative AI and the associated infrastructure required by global data centers."

Market Opportunity and Management Overview

The market opportunity for Alphawave IP's products is significant. Alphawave's connectivity solutions address the AI, IoT, digital storage, data infrastructure, and even the autonomous vehicle end markets. The worldwide semiconductor market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% between 2023 and 2027, reaching a projected value of US$736.40bn by 2027. The data center market revenue is expected to reach a market volume of US$438.70bn by 2028, growing at a ~6% CAGR between 2023 and 2028. Alphawave estimates that its combined addressable market will grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2026.

Alphawave Semi is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity. The company has a strong team of veteran designers and engineers, including former engineers of well-established semiconductor companies like AMD (AMD) and Rambus Inc. (RMBS). Tony Pialis, Alphawave Semi's founder and CEO, is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led two other semiconductor companies before Alphawave. His previous companies had successful exits. Tony founded Snowbush Microelectronics Inc., which is now part of Rambus. He also founded V Semiconductor Inc., which was acquired by Intel (INTC) in 2012. Tony served as Vice President Analog Mixed-Signal IP at Intel Corporation's foundry between 2012 and 2017.

Alphawave Semi's products are highly differentiated as the company focuses mainly on the design and licensing of wired connectivity solutions. The company has a strong customer base and seems to be well-funded; this is evident in Alphawave's acquisition of Precise-ITC in 2021, and its acquisition of Banias Labs for $240 million, late last year.

Financials and Valuation

Alphawave Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Alphawave has demonstrated impressive growth in its top line in recent years. The company's sales trajectory surged from $12.03 million in the fiscal year 2019 to $185.41 million in FY2022. The estimate for FY2023 sales is $351.32 million. Revenue growth has exhibited a three-year CAGR of 150.49%. Growth in total sales has also been followed by a comparable growth in gross profit. Gross profit grew from $11.4 million in FY2019 to $124.6 million in FY2022, exhibiting a ~95% CAGR. This synchronized growth in both sales and gross profit shows the company's ability to capture market share and generate higher revenue and efficiently manage its production costs.

The net income figures show a pattern of fluctuation in profitability over the years. From FY2019 to FY2020, there was a significant increase in net income, jumping by ~335% from $2.8 million to $12.2 million. This was followed by a ~22% decrease in FY2021 and a negative net income of $(1.1) in FY2022. This could be related to a significant surge in expenses, notably a staggering increase in the cost of revenues, which soared from $5.2 million in FY2021 to USD 60.8 million in FY2022; R&D expenses also increased over 100% in this period. Following the release of FY2022 results in May this year, and the subpar bottom line performance, Alphawave's then-CFO stepped down. Though a definite reason for the CFO's departure cannot be established, this, however, might suggest a correlation between the financial performance and the change in leadership at Alphawave. In my view, this move raises speculation about the company's strategies moving forward and the potential for a turnaround of its bottom line.

Based on the values of the net change in cash recorded in the cash flow statement for the last reported fiscal years (-$314.7 million for FY2022), we get an average monthly burn rate of about $26 million for FY2022. Calculating the cash runway using the last reported cash and equivalent while assuming that Alphawave continues to burn an average of ~$26 per month, the available cash balance (cash and equivalents found on the balance sheet) of $186.2 million gives the company a cash runway of merely ~7 months.

Net Change in Cash (Seeking Alpha) Issuance of Common Stock (Seeking Alpha) Cash Acquisitions (Seeking Alpha)

Before the latest fiscal year (2022) report, AWEVF had a steadily positive net change in cash, showing good financial health. The net change in cash jumped from $8.4 million at the end of 2020 to $486.9 million at the end of 2021. The huge leap in net change in cash might seem impressive, however, a closer look at the cash flow statement shows that the surge can be attributed to funds raised through the issuance of common stock. As seen in the figure above, Alphawave raised $537.6 from stock issuance, which directly impacted the net change in cash, indicating that the surge was driven by financing activities rather than operational cash generation. While Alphawave's huge surge in net change in cash is generally a positive indicator, the source of that surge (in this case the issuance of common stock) is crucial for a clearer understanding of the company's financial health.

The net change in cash became negative by FY2022. The cash flow statement records show the value to be $(314.7). I can attribute this to cash acquisitions, as seen in the snippet above. Alphawave stated in its financial report that it Invested $439 million of cash in the acquisitions of Precise-ITC, OpenFive, and Banias Labs to "extend and expand technology leadership in connectivity silicon technology." This significant cash outflow for acquisitions had a substantial impact on the company's cash position.

Considering these impacts (from issuance of common stock to cash acquisitions) on the net change in cash values, and how our earlier calculation of cash burn rate is based on these values, realistically, it's reasonable to infer that Alphawave's cash burn rate for the current fiscal year may not be as high as initially calculated, and the company may have a cash runway longer than the seven months initially estimated. This, however, can only be proven by the release of the next financial reports. This is the reason why despite being a promising company, I do not recommend a buy for Alphawave stock at the moment until the FY2023 financial statement is released and a thorough assessment of the company's cash position based on the new figures is done.

Data by YCharts

AWEVF is up 36% YTD. The stock is well distributed among institutions and individuals alike. Institutions hold 35.33% of the total shares outstanding, while individuals/insiders hold 57.83%. Some institutional shareholders include FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd, The Vanguard Group, Artisan Partners LP, and BlackRock Advisors LLC. AWEVF currently sits at a market cap of ~$1.2 billion with a 30-day average daily volume of 1641 shares; therefore, investors should be aware of risks associated with these stocks, including the possible lack of liquidity and high volatility because of the low trade volume. Guidance and estimates for AWEVF are optimistic as ~82% YoY top-line growth is expected for FY2023. P/S (TTM) is 6.57x, which is way higher than the sector median of 2.68x, suggesting that this stock may be trading at a high premium compared to its peers.

Alphawave's Q2 2023 Trading and Business Update, released on July 19, shows strong sales for Q2. The company reported $36.4 million in Royalties and Silicon Orders - a 290% YoY increase. New bookings went up 196% YoY from $28.4 million to $84.1 million in Q2.

Risk

Low trading volume is one of the main risks associated with AWEVF. There are some other risks to note:

Volatility

One of the notable risks associated with AWEVF is its inherent volatility. This volatility is reflected in its 2-year beta of 1.39. Beta measures a stock's sensitivity to market movements, and a beta of 1.39 implies that AWEVF is approximately 39% more volatile than the overall market. This beta value is significantly influenced by the low trading volume of AWEVF shares. The low trading volume adds an extra layer of risk, as it can magnify price swings in either direction. With fewer shares being traded daily, even small buy or sell orders can have a pronounced impact on the stock's price. For investors, this heightened volatility can lead to unexpected price fluctuations and potentially increased risk in managing positions.

Competition

Alphawave faces potential competition from well-established semiconductor companies with significant resources, experience, and a long history in the semiconductor industry. Alphawave holds the advantage of specializing in wired digital signal processing (DSP) solutions, while major semiconductor companies, like Intel, have a more diverse product line and may not be a direct competitor to Alphawave in the same product category.

Dilution

The cash flow statement shows that investors have faced some form of dilution in the past year through the issuance of common stock worth $0.9 million. While this amount may not be significant in isolation, it is essential to monitor whether this trend continues, as further dilution can affect ownership stakes and, potentially, the stock's performance.

Takeaway

Alphawave is positioned in a promising segment of the semiconductor industry, specializing in wired digital signal processing solutions, which aligns with the growing demand for AI, high-speed data processing, and scalable data centers. The company's collaborations with industry leaders and a strong team of engineers bolster its competitive edge.

The company's financials show impressive revenue growth but fluctuating net income, possibly linked to increased expenses. Recent acquisitions and the source of the surge in net change in cash warrant careful analysis. The average monthly burn rate suggests a short cash runway, emphasizing the importance of monitoring future financial reports for a clearer picture.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.