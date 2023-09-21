shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Last June, when Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock jumped more than 85% within 5 trading days, I published an article suggesting that was a last hurrah before the company went on to burn more investor money for good. Since then, Nikola stock has gained 17% so far, and I believe the fall will be harder the next time around. The company, in my opinion, is headed nowhere from here as things stand today, and it would be a matter of time until Nikola burns investors.

Nikola Continues To Damage Its Reputation

In my previous article, I highlighted several ways Nikola has hurt its reputation as a public company in the past, including its failure to deliver promised financial and vehicle delivery milestones. Last August, the company took another hit to its reputation as it was forced to recall 209 Class 8 Tre vehicles following a fire that started in a vehicle's battery pack destroyed 5 trucks at the company's premises. According to a statement released by the company, a coolant leak inside a battery pack was identified as the most probable cause for this fire.

This fire came soon after another truck experienced a battery-pack malfunction on August 10. Continuing with this momentum - pun intended - another Nikola truck caught fire on September 8, making it the fourth truck to catch fire in the last few months. These safety incidents have raised concerns about the company's ability to design and manufacture vehicles that meet expected safety standards, damaging the reputation of the company.

As a young automaker that plans to disrupt the global transportation industry with its fuel cell-powered trucks, Nikola cannot afford these events at this stage of its business given that these safety events are likely to impact its order flow. On top of this, the company is strapped for cash, which makes these events even more impactful given that the company may not survive long enough without securing orders in the foreseeable future.

Fuel Cell Technology Faces Many Barriers To Commercialization

In the future, I believe fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will coexist with battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). However, the adoption of FCEVs will be a slow, painful process given that this technology faces many barriers to commercialization and widespread adoption. Many of these challenges are stemming from the lack of infrastructure available today to manufacture FCEVs efficiently. Some of these challenges, however, are stemming from competitive disadvantages in comparison to BEVs.

One of the biggest drawbacks of fuel cell technology is the low energy efficiency compared to battery electric vehicle technology. According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, in BEVs, around 10% of energy is lost during the charging process, while electric drive system losses come to around 18% and accessory losses come to approximately 3%. Through regenerative breaking, however, around 22% of these losses are reversed. After accounting for other possible losses such as auxiliary electrical losses and idle losses, a BEV can be expected to register a net energy efficiency of 90% in the best-case scenario.

Exhibit 1: Energy efficiency of a BEV

U.S. Department of Energy

In a fuel cell-powered vehicle, the energy efficiency usually comes to around 35% in the best-case scenario as a substantial amount of energy is lost at different stages of the process. The below diagram published by Volkswagen depicts how FCEVs stack against their BEV peers from an energy efficiency perspective.

Exhibit 2: Energy efficiency comparison between BEVs and FCEVs

Volkswagen

Going by this data, a fuel cell-powered vehicle can be expected to use more than three times the energy used by a BEV to complete the same distance. For automakers and consumers, this is not an attractive proposition.

FCEVs have the upper hand when it comes to refueling times (compared with charging times for BEVs) and range. However, BEVs currently have a cost advantage that allows automakers to price them competitively in the market. Due to the lack of infrastructure to design FCEVs efficiently, the costs of purchasing and owning FCEVs are likely to remain high in the foreseeable future, delaying widespread adoption.

The adoption of FCEVs faces a roadblock in the form of a lack of charging infrastructure as well. Today, even in the U.S., hydrogen charging infrastructure is almost unrecognizable. In comparison, EV makers and independent charging solutions providers have invested millions of dollars over the last decade to improve the charging infrastructure for BEVs, addressing the range anxiety of many first-time EV buyers. It would take a decade or more for hydrogen charging infrastructure to catch up.

Exhibit 3: Comparison of fuel cost, infrastructure installment cost, and infrastructure availability between BEVs and FCEVs

IDTechEx

FCEVs are more appealing in the long-haul trucking sector but BEVs, in my opinion, will soon be targeting this market as well given that the necessary infrastructure is in place to support auto production and charging.

NKLA's Cash Position Is Ominous

According to Nikola CFO Stasy Pasterick, Nikola burned through $148 million in cash in the second quarter - below the target of $150 million set by the management. Although this may sound encouraging at first, the company's decision to reduce capital investments played a major role in bringing down the quarterly cash burn rate. During the earnings call, CFO Stasy Pasterick said:

During the quarter, cash burn was $148.3 million better than our $150 million target. Most of the improvement in Q2 came from slowing down CapEx investment and working capital usage.

As a growth investor, I am wary of investing in companies that cut down investments to improve their short-term financial performance. For Nikola to gain a competitive edge in the auto industry, the company will have to put its feet down on the pedal and aggressively invest in improving its manufacturing efficiency. However, due to cash constraints, Nikola is forced to do the opposite. This is not an encouraging sign for a long-term-oriented investor.

Nikola ended the second quarter with just over $295 million in cash, and the company filed to sell up to $325 million worth of convertible notes in August. In total, the company has access to capital of around $740 million, which the company believes will be sufficient to take it through to 2024. Even in the best-case scenario, existing shareholders will have to stomach substantial dilution of their ownership in the company if Nikola survives the next couple of years to reach EBITDA neutrality by the end of 2025. In the worst-case scenario, the company may have to take extreme measures such as filing for bankruptcy if it fails to secure new business amid continued safety hazards. The below excerpt from Nikola's 10-K filed in February leaves us in no doubt about the risks the company is facing today.

We are an early-stage company with a history of losses, expect to incur significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future, and there is substantial doubt that we will have sufficient funds to satisfy our obligations through the next 12 months from the date of this report.

Right now, the company's strategy is to survive 2023 and hope for the best in the coming years. As I highlighted in the previous segment of this analysis, FCEVs have a long way ahead to reach widespread adoption - if at all - and Nikola is likely to face a liquidity crunch before this happens. Even if the company survives, existing shareholders will lose substantial wealth through dilution.

Takeaway

Nikola has an interesting story to tell but this story cannot be backed up with numbers. The company's financial struggles will continue in the foreseeable future, and I do not see a meaningful improvement in its cash-flow profile. Nikola, in my opinion, faces the risk of bankruptcy, and I do not believe the company has developed a technologically superior product to grant it premium valuation multiples (Nikola is valued at a forward P/S of more than 10).