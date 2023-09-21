Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Holdings: A Long-Term Growth Story

Sep. 21, 2023 7:53 AM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)SOFI
Carson Baker Levit profile picture
Carson Baker Levit
2 Followers

Summary

  • Nu Holdings continues to perform exceptionally and lead the Latin American neo-banking industry.
  • The shares have been underappreciated since the IPO due to a difficult environment for Fintechs, but now appear poised to inflect.
  • Although there are considerable risks ahead, I recommend investors buy NU stock for the long term due to the asymmetric upside opportunity.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Carson Baker Levit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Brazilian fans watching soccer game using mobile phone outdoors

FG Trade

This article was written by

Carson Baker Levit profile picture
Carson Baker Levit
2 Followers
Carson Baker Levit possesses a fervent enthusiasm for stocks characterized by compelling growth narratives that are often overlooked by the broader market. His particular focus lies within the Technology sector, although he remains vigilant across all market sectors for distinctive opportunities. Carson's investment philosophy is rooted in a long-term perspective, steering clear of crowded short-term trades. His strategy can be aptly described as GARP or a blend of growth and value principles. His favorite metrics include the PEG ratio, EV/Sales, and the CAPE ratio. In addition to seeking long positions, Carson actively seeks out short opportunities as a vital component of his strategy to mitigate beta exposure. When shorting, he seeks setups featuring peak-on-peak dynamics with a near term catalyst. Carson also takes pride in his technical analysis prowess, often leveraging momentum indicators, resistance, and support levels to discern optimal entry points. Currently in the final stages of his undergraduate studies at Stanford University, he is set to embark on a one-year Master's program in Management Science and Engineering with a focus on Financial Analytics, commencing in September 2024. Carson boasts a substantial background in the Investment Management sector, having previously interned at three hedge funds. Through his association with Seeking Alpha, he aspires to continue his growth as an investor and leverage the platform to disseminate his most promising investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.