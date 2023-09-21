igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) operates movie theaters. After a rough financial past due to the 2020 pandemic, the company's earnings have begun to improve. Cinemark's earning capabilities should become apparent within a few quarters - I believe it's a good idea to keep an eye on the stock. For the time being, I have a buy rating as the stock doesn't seem to be priced for a pre-pandemic financial performance.

The Company

Cinemark operates movie theaters in the United States as well as throughout Latin America:

The company has been hit with hard times as the pandemic began in 2020, as movie theaters were mostly non-operational. These issues have contributed to a poor stock performance, as Cinemark's stock has lost around 55% of its value in the past five years:

Financials

From 2003 to 2022, Cinemark has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1%:

The growth seems quite good, as the 2022 revenue level seems to still have taken a hit from the Covid pandemic - revenues were still around 25% below the figure achieved in 2019. As the 2022 revenues were still quite low, I believe Cinemark has room to grow back into a better performance. The growth has continued after 2022, as in the first half of 2023 Cinemark's revenues climbed by 28.9% into a figure that's only slightly below 2019's first half.

I believe that it could take some time for customers to find their way back into movie theaters, after cinema consumption has seen a change into subscription-based platforms such as Netflix and HBO in the pandemic. Although these platforms have taken a good share of the market, the demand for physical movie theaters still seems to be there as revenues continue to climb into pre-pandemic levels.

Prior to the pandemic, Cinemark had a mostly stable EBIT margin between 10% and 15%, with an average of 13.9% from 2003 to 2019 (note that the chart ends in 2019):

As the pandemic began, Cinemark's margin history was disturbed as revenues fell by almost 80% in 2020 - the company's margin was -86.1% in 2020. After the pandemic lows, Cinemark's earnings have started to recover significantly:

Author's Calculation Using Seeking Alpha Data

The current trailing EBIT margin is only 8.9% compared to the pre-pandemic average of 13.9% - the margin still has room to grow.

Cinemark leverages a significant amount of long-term debt. The company has around $2398 million of long-term debt, of which around $8 million is in the current portions. Compared to Cinemark's market capitalization of around $2080 million, the amount seems quite excessive. I believe that the company can still manage the debt, as the company's cash flows should be quite healthy, and the company has a good cash balance of $758 million.

Valuation

From 2008 to 2019, Cinemark has had an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 - the current level of 22.5 seems excessive for the company.

The ratio is in my opinion more than justified, though - to demonstrate the stock's valuation further, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the model, I estimate Cinemark to reach its pre-pandemic revenue level in 2024 as I estimate a growth of 22% in 2023 and 9.5% in 2024. Going further, I estimate a growth of 5% in 2025 that slows down into a perpetual growth of 2% in steps - although Cinemark has a historical CAGR of 5.1%, the growth has been partly achieved by acquisitions which I do not factor into the model, justifying a lower growth.

As for the company's margins, I estimate that Cinemark achieves an EBIT margin of 10.6% in 2023, significantly above the previous year's level, but also below the company's historical average. Going forward, as the company achieves the pre-pandemic level in operations, I estimate Cinemark to have an EBIT margin of 13.9% in 2025 and beyond, in line with the company's long-term history. Cinemark also seems to have a very good working capital control and a quite low capital expenditure rate, contributing to the company's strong cash flow conversion.

These estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.55% craft the following DCF model with an estimated fair value of $23.75, around 36% above the current price:

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q2, Cinemark had $42.8 million in interest expenses. With the company's long-term debt balance, the annualized interest rate comes up to 6.29%. The company leverages quite a high amount of debt, so I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 35%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.33% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States.

The used beta of 1.50 is below Yahoo Finance's estimate of 2.27. This is because I believe Yahoo Finance's estimate is way off - the website uses monthly data from five years for the data. In the past five years, the stock market has been affected greatly by the pandemic, which had a massive effect on Cinemark boosting the stock's beta, when in normal market conditions the systemic risk of the stock is significantly lower. I believe the beta of 1.50 fairly represents the high amount of debt that Cinemark has, but also takes into account historically quite stable earnings excluding the pandemic. For example, in 2008 and 2009 the company's earnings stayed quite stable, with a decrease of 15% and an increase of 53% in the company's EBIT in the years respectively.

Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.5% into the cost of equity, crafting a cost of equity of 13.70% and a WACC of 10.55%, used in the DCF model.

Takeaway

At the current price, I don't believe that the market is pricing in a full recovery from the pandemic. I believe that physical cinema sales should be mostly persistent, though - people seem to find cinemas again, as large blockbuster movies have premiered after a quiet pandemic period. With a DCF model estimating a 36% upside with moderate assumptions, I have a buy rating for the stock.