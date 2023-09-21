Alex Wong

In our previous analysis of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), we believed Samsung stands to benefit from the US CHIPS Act 2022 with subsidies for their $192.1 bln expansion in the US. We had forecasted a slowdown in memory semicon revenue slowdown in 2022. We also expected Samsung's display panel business to decline by 2.3% in 2022 due to challenges in smartphone display demand. We look into the company in this analysis to evaluate if the smartphone market remains weak and how that affects Samsung.

We assessed the company's financial performance and valuation by first examining its revenue growth across its various segments and delving into the prospects of these segments. Furthermore, we analyzed the company's earnings and margins within each segment, along with an examination of its expenses. Additionally, we analyzed the company's planned capital expenditures and examined its cash flow dynamics. Lastly, we evaluated the assumptions underpinning our valuation, including factors related to corporate governance and conglomerate discounts. We also determined an appropriate average EV/EBITDA ratio for calculating its terminal value.

Revenue Growth Recovery Beyond 2023

In this section, we analyzed the company’s revenue breakdown by segment to review its performance over the past years. In 2022, the company’s revenue average growth in total was 2.2% compared to the prior year when it grew by 7.9%, its 2022 growth was below its 10-year average of 3.2%.

Company Data, Statista, Khaveen Investments

We then reviewed each of the segments below:

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Mobile): The segment had a growth of 3% in 2022 which is a slowdown compared to 2021 and also slightly below the segment's past 10-year average growth of 3.8%. Despite the smartphone market shipments declining by 11.3% in 2022, Samsung performed resiliently with an increase of its market share to 21% from 20% in the previous year with strong demand for its premium flagship Galaxy phones as well as new product launches for its mid-tier smartphones. Also, we calculated its ASP growth of 5.5% in 2022, higher than its 5-year average of 3.1%, which we believe could have also been supported by its premium segment.

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Semiconductors): Samsung’s semiconductor revenue declined by 2.4% in 2022 and was below its average growth of 12.7%. The company’s semiconductor segment growth decline is attributable to its memory segment performance with NAND (22.1% of semicon revenue) and DRAM (45.9% of semicon revenue) declining by 28% and 15% respectively in 2022 as memory market pricing declined as highlighted in our previous analyses on Micron (MU). However, foundry revenues increased by 25.9% as the company raised pricing by 15% to 20% in 2022 and accounted for 29% of its total semicon segment revenue.

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Display Panel) : The segment experienced flattish growth with a 1.1% change in 2022 but was in line with its 10-year average of 1.1% despite the display panel market declining by 0.33% in 2022.

Consumer Electronics (Visual Display): The segment declined by 1.4% in 2022 and is below its average growth rate of -0.4%. The company's share remained resilient as the market leader in the TV market at 19.6% in 2022. Its performance was affected by the TV market decline of 3.8% in 2022 according to TrendForce

Consumer Electronics (Others): The segment grew by 9.1% in 2022 and was in line with its 10-year average growth of 6.8%. According to Precedence Research, the household appliance market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% driven by factors such as evolving consumer lifestyles and the adoption of advanced consumer technologies.

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Harman): The segment grew strongly by 32% in 2022 and above its 10-year average of 12.2%. We believe Harman's strong performance could be attributable to market drivers such as the "growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences."

Communications Equipment (IT): It had a growth rate of 10% in 2022, which was higher than its average growth of -4%. In 2022, Samsung maintained a 12% market share in the base station market according to TrendForce. The global base station antenna market was projected by Fortune Business Insights to grow at a CAGR of 17% driven by the increasing deployment of 5G infrastructure for better network performance.

Company Data, Statista, Khaveen Investments Company Data, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above of the company’s revenue trend by segment, the company’s Mobile segment remained its largest segment contributing 35% of its revenues and supporting the company’s resilient performance in 2022. Additionally, its semicon segment is more volatile compared to its other segments due to the cyclical nature of the semicon industry.

The top 2 segments of Samsung, which are its Mobile and Semicon segments both account for 65% of its total revenue and are larger than all of the rest of the company’s segments combined. In addition, its other segments had also been flattish such as display panels, IT and other consumer electronics. Although Harman was its new segment in 2017, it had been growing strongly but remained a minor contributor to its revenues.

Overall, the main driver of Samsung’s total revenue growth was its semicon segment growth which is the fastest-growing segment of the company with the highest average growth of 12.7%. Also, while its Mobile segment is the largest, accounting for 35% of total revenue, the segment’s average growth had only been 3.8% which is more than 3 times lower than its semicon segment average growth.

Samsung Revenue Projections ($ bln) 2023F 2024F 2025F Consumer Electronics (Visual Display) 25.41 26.64 27.92 Growth % 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% Consumer Electronics (Others) 21.87 23.12 24.44 Growth % 5.7% 5.7% 5.7% Communications Equipment (IT) 4.2 4.5 4.8 Growth % 6.9% 6.9% 6.9% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Mobile) 83.94 88.54 93.39 Growth % -0.2% 5.5% 5.5% Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Semiconductors) 52.33 58.59 68.11 Growth % -28.4% 12.0% 16.2% Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Display Panel) 25.96 26.90 27.89 Growth % 3.6% 3.6% 3.7% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Harman) 11.55 12.96 14.54 Growth % 12.2% 12.2% 12.2% Total 225.26 241.25 261.08 Growth % -6.1% 7.1% 8.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Statista, IDC, Acumen Research and Consulting, Khaveen Investments

We updated our revenue projections for Samsung in the table above and explained them below for each segment:

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Mobile): We projected its shipments growth based on the updated smartphone market shipments forecast of -3.2% in 2023 followed by a CAGR of 2.3% by the IDC. Additionally, we factored in its past 5-year average smartphone segment ASP growth of 3.1%.

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Semiconductors): We projected the segment's 2023 revenues based on its prorated Q1 and Q2 revenues. Beyond 2023, we based our estimated DRAM and NAND market shipments of 19.7% and 6.8% in 2024 respectively as well as our estimated market ASP growth of 1.9% and 3% for NAND and DRAM respectively from our previous analysis on Micron. Moreover, we projected its foundry revenues based on our previous forecast for its wafer shipment growth of 8.8%.

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Display Panel) : We retained our projections based on our previous estimated segment revenue breakdown for display panel end markets: smartphones (3.5% CAGR), automotive (8% CAGR), TV (7.4% CAGR) and other display (3.5% CAGR) for a total CAGR of 3.6% for the segment.

Consumer Electronics (Visual Display): We updated our projections with a forward average growth of 4.8% based on its past 5-year average ASP growth of 4.8% but negative shipments growth of -1.5%.

Consumer Electronics (Others): We based our growth forecast on the household appliance market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by Precedence Research.

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (Harman): We based its segment growth on its past 5-year average growth of 12.4%.

Communications Equipment ('IT'): We based our projection on the telecommunications equipment market forecast CAGR of 6.9% by Acumen Research and Consulting.

Overall, we estimate the company’s total growth at a 3-year forward average of 3.1%, weighed down by a decline of -6.1% in 2023 due to our forecasted declines for its memory segments including DRAM and NAND which we forecasted to decline by 51.4% and 29.7% respectively in 2023 before revering in 2024 supported by positive market shipments growth and potential ASP recovery.

Margins and Cash Flows

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above, the company’s profitability margins generally move higher as its semicon revenue growth increases such as in 2017, 2020 and 2021. Conversely, the company’s margins declined as its semicon revenue growth slowed down and turned negative such as in 2019 and 2022 where its margins decreased in that period.

Samsung Earnings & Margins 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Gross Margin (%) 39.79% 37.79% 38.46% 40.42% 46.03% 45.69% 36.09% 38.98% 40.48% 37.12% EBIT Margin 16.08% 12.14% 13.16% 14.49% 22.39% 24.16% 12.05% 15.20% 18.47% 14.35% Net Margin (%) 13.04% 11.19% 9.32% 11.10% 17.26% 18.00% 9.33% 11.02% 14.04% 18.11% Free Cash Flow Margin 0.97% 2.39% 6.59% 8.94% 5.46% 6.27% 2.62% 5.11% 11.56% 10.34% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Samsung's gross margins remained relatively stable until a peak in 2018 but declined to 37.12% in 2022. The EBIT margin also saw a drop to 14.35% in 2022. However, the net margin grew and reached 18.11% in 2022 despite the lower gross and EBIT margins. Its FCF margins, however, decreased from 2021 but remained at the second highest level in the past 10 years at 10.34%.

Expense Analysis

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) : After a downward trend until 2017, COGS as a percentage of revenue increased to 49.99% in 2022. Its COGS % of revenue increased as its memory segment growth was negative.

Depreciation & Amortization : D&A expenses grew from 7.06% of revenue in 2013 to 13.90% in 2022.

R&D : R&D expenses were generally stable and expanded gradually from 6.26% in 2013 to 9.79% in 2022.

SG&A : While initially decreasing until 2018, SG&A expenses saw only a slight rise to 13.7% in 2022.

Other Expenses and Income : Its other expenses remained relatively steady ranging between 0.42% and 0.74% of revenue.

Interest : Interest expenses increased to 0.78% of revenue in 2022.

Tax: The company's tax expense was -19.84% in 2022, which boosted its net margins. According to Samsung, its tax declined following the revision of tax law in Korea.

Based on the expense analysis, the company’s operating expenses as a % of revenue are fairly stable. Thus, we believe it is not a primary factor influencing its margins.

Segment Margins

Samsung Segment Operating Margins 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Semiconductor (DS) 24.5% 29.9% 29.5% 52.7% 56.5% 21.6% 25.7% 31.0% 24.3% Mobile Communications (MX/Networks) 14.5% 10.9% 12.0% 12.3% 10.1% 8.6% 11.6% 12.5% 9.4% Consumer Electronics (VD / DA) 2.6% 3.0% 6.1% 4.1% 4.8% 5.8% 7.4% 6.7% 2.3% Display Panels (SDC) 2.9% 9.3% 11.4% 17.4% 8.1% 5.1% 7.4% 14.0% 17.4% Harman N/A N/A N/A 0.9% 1.8% 3.2% 0.6% 6.1% 6.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart of the company’s segment margins above, the company’s Semiconductor segment has the highest segment operating margins followed by Display Panels, both are in the semicon industry. These segments’ margins are volatile as the Semiconductor segment margin peaked in 2018 at 56.5% before dropping in 2019 and rising again in 2021 to decrease to 24.3% in 2022.

On the other hand, the company’s other segments besides semicon such as Mobile Communications (Mobile Communications & IT segments combined) and Consumer Electronics (Visual Display and other Consumer Electronics segments combined) are more stable. The company’s Mobile Communications segment's margins remained stable within the range of 8.6% to 14.5%, reaching 9.4% in 2022. Consumer Electronics saw consistent growth until 2020 (7.4%), declining to 2.3% in 2022. Finally, Harman's margins grew from 0.9% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2022 as the segment grew rapidly over the period.

Overall, Samsung’s profit margins are influenced heavily by its segment margins, particularly its semiconductor segment which has the highest margins among all other segments. However, its semicon segment margins and growth are volatile, resulting in volatile margins for the total company.

Expansions

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Since our previous coverage, Samsung has also announced in 2023 planned investments of $230 bln (KRW 300 tln) in building five new memory and foundry fabs in South Korea, spread over the period until 2042 at an annual average of $12.1 bln. Based on this, we updated our capex projections model for Samsung with an additional $12.1 bln for an average capex % of revenue of 16.2%.

Projections

All in all, we projected Samsung’s profit margins based on its segment margins as we determined that its total company margins had been strongly influenced by its different business segment margins instead of its different operational expenses. To do this, we forecast its business segment margins based on the 3-year average and multiplied each segment margin with the respective segment forecast revenue, to obtain the weighted average margins for the company going forward. Overall, we forecasted the company with a 5-year forward operating margin of 15.6% and net margins of 11.24%. Additionally, we forecasted its FCF margins based on our updated assumption for its capex % of revenue of 16.2% for a forward 5-year FCF margin of 5%.

Key Assumptions for Valuation

In this section, we examined our corporate governance and conglomerate discount that we previously applied to Samsung as well as compared the company’s industry-weighted average EV/EBITDA multiple for the company.

Corporate Governance Discount

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In our previous analysis, we determined a corporate governance discount for Samsung of 15%. The timeline from 2007 to 2022 shows a series of legal troubles and scandals involving Samsung. These include admissions of bribery and evidence fabrication in 2007, a significant political scandal in 2016 leading to prison sentences, investigations into accounting fraud in 2018, Lee's 2021 conviction for bribery, and his subsequent pardon in 2022, allowing him to become the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. We view this negatively for the corporate governance of Samsung.

Furthermore, Elliott Management, an activist investment firm that pushes for corporate governance reforms, owned a 0.62% stake in Samsung Electronics in 2016. However, based on MarketScreener, the firm is currently not listed as a top shareholder of the company, which could indicate that the firm has divested its stake in the company. In 2015, Elliott Management was also a major shareholder of Samsung C&T (SSGFF), which owns 5% of Samsung Electronics, with an 11.6% stake but had divested two-thirds of its stake following its failed attempt to prevent the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries “claiming the deal greatly undervalues Samsung C&T shareholders' interest”. In 2016, Elliott Management suggested that Samsung Electronics restructure its business by splitting into two separate companies and improving the composition of independent directors on the board of Samsung. Thus, we believe the reduced involvement of Elliot Management indicates a negative development for the company’s corporate governance.

Furthermore, while the company’s ratio of independent directors to non-independent directors increased from 0.8 to 1.2 in 2017 with the appointment of one additional independent director, it had not increased beyond that. According to Silvercrest Asset Management Group, independent directors “are more likely to provide a critical perspective and to challenge the status quo” and overall add value to businesses.

Thus, we believe that the company’s corporate governance issues could still pose a risk to the company, and we believe its efforts to reform its corporate governance had not been sufficient with its composition of independent to non-independent directors not improving beyond 2017. Moreover, the company had not restructured its business and Elliot Management could have reduced or divested its stake in the company which we believe is not positive for its corporate governance, we continue to apply a corporate governance discount but at a higher rate of 30% to reflect the developments within the company since our last coverage.

Conglomerate Discount

From our previous analysis, we calculated a conglomerate discount for Samsung based on the sectors of its 5 segment breakdown at that time and obtained a discount of 3%. We reassessed our conglomerate discount calculation and derived a new discount based on the latest breakdown of its 7 main segments.

Firstly, we categorized the company in the Semiconductors industry as the majority of its operating profits (46%) are derived from its semicon segment despite its mobile segment accounting for its largest segment by revenue (35%). Next, we categorized Samsung's segments according to their Sector, Industry Group, Industry, and Subindustry. We ranked and derived a ratio of its segments that are not in its main Semicon business and multiplied with our maximum discount for Sector, Industry Group, Industry and Subindustry each and calculated the total discount rate.

Segment Sector Industry Group Industry Subindustry Total Visual Display Consumer Discretionary Consumer Durables & Apparel Household Durables Consumer Electronics Consumer Electronics (Others) Consumer Discretionary Consumer Durables & Apparel Household Durables Consumer Electronics IT Communications Equipment Information Technology Technology Hardware & Equipment Communications Equipment Communications Equipment Mobile Communications Information Technology Technology Hardware & Equipment Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Semiconductors Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors Display Panels Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Semiconductors Harman Information Technology Technology Hardware & Equipment Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Ratio 0.29 0.71 0.71 0.71 Maximum Discount Rate 15% 10% 5% 2.50% Conglomerate Discount Applied 4% 7% 4% 2% 16.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, we compiled the segments and categorized them based on GICs in the table. We set a maximum discount of 15% for Sector, which is the highest followed by the Industry Group (10%), Industry (5%) and Subindustry (2.5%). Then, we calculated the ratio of its different Sectors, Industry Groups, Industry and Subindustries to its main business segment, and multiplied it by the maximum discount. In total, we obtained a total conglomerate discount of 16.8%, which is higher compared to our previous analysis (3%).

Terminal Value Multiple

To determine the multiples for the terminal value for our valuation, we compiled the segments based on their subindustries. For the semiconductor subindustry, this consists of its Semiconductor and Display panel segments. The tech hardware subindustry consists of its Mobile Communications segment. The consumer electronics subindustry consists of its Visual Display and Other consumer electronics segments. Finally, the communications equipment subindustry represents its IT networks segment.

Subindustry EV/EBITDA Weight % Semiconductors 24.15 34.8% Tech Hardware 14.87 42.4% Consumer Electronics 15.00 21.0% Communications Equipment 26.50 1.9% Weighted Average 18.34 100.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

EV/EBITDA 2019 2020 2021 2022 Current Average Samsung's EV/EBITDA 4.9x 6.8x 4.9x 3.3x 5.2x 5.0x Click to enlarge

Source: GuruFocus, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, we compared the company’s historical EV/EBITDA with our industry average EV/EBITDA for the Semiconductor, Tech Hardware, Consumer Electronics and Communications Equipment subindustries, weighted against the company’s revenue breakdown by segment in 2022. Based on the table above, we derived a weighted average EV/EBITDA of 18.34x for the company, which is significantly higher compared to its historical 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 5x. Therefore, we believe that the company’s historical EV/EBITDA is more appropriate for valuation as it is historically over 3 times lower compared to the industry-weighted average.

Assumptions

All in all, we increased our corporate governance discount to 30% for Samsung with risks we believe could affect its corporate governance following the negative developments highlighted within the company. Moreover, as Elliot Management is not listed as a top shareholder of Samsung, we believe it could indicate that it divested its stake in the company and would be negative for corporate governance reforms. Moreover, we also reassessed our conglomerate discount for Samsung based on its new 7-segment breakdown. We also accounted for the difference in its segments by sectors, industry groups and industries and obtained a new rate of 16.8% compared to 3% previously. For its EV/EBITDA multiples for the terminal value, we used its historical average, which is well below its weighted industry average.

Valuation

DCF

Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 6.5% (company’s WACC), our model shows an upside of 35% for the company without incorporating any discount. Furthermore, we incorporated our corporate governance discount of 30% for the DCF valuation as mentioned above. We applied the discount rate on our model’s equity value excluding the terminal value which was derived from the company’s historical EV/EBITDA ratio, thus we believe it already reflects the market’s discount of the company as we highlighted it was over 3x lower than the industry average ratio.

Equity Value ($ mln) (a) $481,865 PV of Terminal Value ($ mln) (b) $300,178 Difference ($ mln) (c) $181,688 Discounted PV of Cash Flows ($ mln) (30% Corporate Governance Discount) (d) $127,182 Net Equity Value ($ mln) (e) $427,359 Price Target After Discount $62.91 Upside 19.9% Click to enlarge

*c = a – b; e = b + d

Source: Khaveen Investments

From the table, we calculated the difference between our DCF model’s equity value and the present value of the terminal value and derived the discounted value (30% conglomerate discount) of $127,182 mln. This is then summed up with our present value of terminal value to get the total equity value after discount and a price target of $62.91 at a 20% upside.

SOTP

Company Data, NYUStern, Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, the chart above shows our updated sum of the parts valuation with an expanded set of multiples such as P/E, P/S, P/B, EV/Sales, EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA. Furthermore, we applied our conglomerate and corporate governance discount of 16.8% and 30% respectively and obtained an upside of 18%.

Verdict

In summary, we anticipate the company's 3-year forward average growth at 3.1%, with a -6.1% decline in 2023 due to our projection of declines in its semiconductor segment especially in memory like DRAM and NAND. Notwithstanding, we expect these declines to reverse in 2024 due to market improvements and support the company’s growth recovery. We assessed Samsung's profit margins supported by its semicon segment and derived 5-year forward operating margins of 15.6% and a net margin of 11.24%. We also forecasted a 5-year forward FCF margin of 5% based on updated capex assumptions. Furthermore, considering potential corporate governance risks and changes in shareholder composition, we applied a 30% corporate governance discount. Additionally, we adjusted the conglomerate discount to 16.8% based on segment breakdowns and used historical EV/EBITDA multiples. All in all, our DCF and SOTP valuations both indicate over 20% upside. Our SOTP model suggests a price target of $61.93 (KRW82,148) (18% upside), and our DCF model yields a target of $62.91 (KRW82,122) (20% upside) after applying the 30% corporate governance discount. Consequently, we rate the company as a Buy.

