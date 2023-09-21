Jemal Countess

Investment Thesis

Following my last coverage, Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) stock has reached a consolidation phase and cannot break the resistance level.

While the stock remains a buy over the long term, investors might consider holding until the upcoming Q3 earnings release since the deviation in the co-movement between bottom-line efficiency and market valuation raises the possibility of a correction in the stock price in the short run.

Before we explore why it's worth waiting for a better entry point, let's review Occidental's strategic direction and developments that support the long-term thesis.

Data by YCharts

Partnering with Amazon and 1PointFive to Ride the Carbon Capture Wave

Occidental may strategically benefit from its involvement in a groundbreaking carbon removal credit purchase agreement with 1PointFive and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

One of the greatest advantages is the diversification of revenue streams. Traditionally reliant on oil and gas operations, Occidental has ventured into the carbon removal space through this agreement. The sale of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits represents a novel income stream independent of oil prices and subject to growing demand. This diversification helps mitigate the inherent risks associated with the volatility of the energy market.

Additionally, the partnership positions Occidental to capitalize on the growing market for carbon removal solutions. As global efforts to combat climate change intensify, carbon capture and removal demand is expected to soar. The agreement with Amazon, a global industry giant, offers Occidental a long-term customer for its carbon credits and opens doors to further collaborations and partnerships. Occidental's association with Amazon enhances its credibility and provides opportunities for synergistic ventures in the ESG sector.

In this agreement, Occidental has applied 1PointFive's Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology. This is highly specific, as DAC is an emerging technology at the forefront of carbon removal efforts. Occidental's participation in this initiative provides hands-on experience and insights into the development and operation of DAC technology. This knowledge can be leveraged, potentially leading to the integration of DAC into its core operations or the development of new businesses centered around carbon capture.

Regarding DAC technology, Occidental has strategically positioned itself for long-term leads through its acquisition (for $1.1 billion) of Carbon Engineering, a leading direct air capture (DAC) technology innovator. The acquisition of Carbon Engineering grants the company access to cutting-edge DAC technology.

Carbon Engineering has a proven track record of efficiently developing and deploying DAC systems. The technology will be crucial in the long term as companies across various sectors seek viable solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. By owning this technology, Occidental ensures a competitive edge in the emerging carbon capture market.

Apart from that, Occidental aims to drive continuous cost reductions in DAC technology through collaboration with Carbon Engineering. Further, the acquisition also enables Occidental to diversify its revenue streams. To be specific, DAC has the potential to remove significant amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Earnings Presentation

In the same direction, Occidental (through its subsidiary, 1PointFive) secured a substantial grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) to develop the South Texas DAC Hub. Fundamentally, Occidental's selection for the OCED grant further solidifies its leadership in carbon removal technology.

The South Texas DAC Hub is a game-changer. Initially designed to remove 1 million metric tons of CO2 per year, it has the potential to scale up to a remarkable 30 million metric tons annually. The hub's strategic location near industrial emitters along the Texas Gulf Coast is a significant advantage. Occidental can collaborate with these emitters for efficient CO2 capture and secure sequestration.

As an additional advantage (monetization of pore space), a lease agreement with King Ranch, covering 106,000 acres of pore space, provides Occidental with a unique asset. Monetizing this space by storing CO2 offers an additional revenue stream. Finally, leveraging the design from its first commercial-scale DAC plant in the Permian Basin demonstrates Occidental's ability to adapt and optimize technology across different locations. This can potentially lead to cost reductions and increased operational efficiency over time.

OXY's Winning Formula = Diverse Assets + Record Cash Flows Defy Volatility

As of Q2 2023, Occidental boasts one of the industry's most diverse and complementary asset portfolios. Occidental's portfolio comprises short-cycle, high-return shale assets in the Permian Basin and Rockies and lower-declination, solid-return conventional reservoirs in various regions. Approximately 60% of the company's oil and gas production comes from shale reservoirs, known for their quick turnaround and favorable economics.

The remaining 40% of production is derived from conventional reservoirs, offering stability during low oil prices. More than 80% of Occidental's production is concentrated in the United States, reducing geopolitical risks and providing operational proximity.

Interestingly, the strategic blend of assets in Occidental's portfolio has yielded record cash flows in recent years, demonstrating the resilience of its business model. Occidental's ability to generate robust cash flows even in challenging pricing environments is highlighted by comparing the last few years and the period from 2011 to 2014, which experienced similar pricing conditions. The company's midstream business plays a crucial role by ensuring the smooth flow of resources even during emergencies and catastrophes.

Breaking Records from the Rockies to the UAE While Supercharging Reserves

Here, Occidental's operational edge is evident, as it exceeded production guidance by an impressive 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) daily. The company achieved outperformance in the Rockies through improved base production, enhanced healthy performance, higher-than-expected non-operated volumes, and royalty receipts.

The Rockies drilling teams accomplished remarkable feats, setting a new company-wide record by drilling over 10,400 feet of lateral in just 24 hours. In the Permian, Occidental achieved higher operability and exceptional new healthy performance, particularly in its newly developed drilling space units in New Mexico. The Delaware completions team shattered previous records, reducing completion times significantly and thus lowering costs and time-to-market.

Regarding international operations, the Al Hosn expansion project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came online two months ahead of schedule, showcasing the company's commitment to efficient project execution. In Oman Block 65, Occidental drilled a near-field exploration well that delivered 6,000 BOE per day and achieved a 24-hour initial production test, going from production to sales in under a month from completion. These international leads highlight Occidental's emerging ability to operate effectively and profitably in diverse geographic regions.

Moreover, Occidental's focus on advanced reservoir characterization techniques has resulted in successful exploration and increased healthy productivity. The company's application of proprietary subsurface modeling has improved sound designs, leading to a 20% reduction in drilling costs in the DJ Basin. Over the last five years, well-designed improvements have boosted single-well 12-month cumulative volumes by about 25%.

Occidental's efforts to upgrade secondary benches to top-tier performers were vital to achieving an impressive 212% U.S. organic reserves replacement ratio last year. Over the past decade, the company has consistently replaced between 150% and 230% of its annual production, except during outlier events like the 2015 price downturn and the 2020 pandemic.

Earnings Presentation

Lastly, Occidental's focus on low-carbon ventures can be deemed a fundamental advantage. In August 2023, Occidental announced a pioneering carbon dioxide removal credit purchase agreement with Japan's ANA Airlines, making it the first airline in the world to sign such an agreement. Last but not least, the company is also collaborating with long-standing partner ADNOC to explore investment opportunities in carbon capture and sequestration hubs in the U.S. and the UAE, aligning with its long-term value creation.

OXY in the Spotlight as Berkshire Weighs Risk and Reward

As of September 21, 2023, Occidental is a significant part of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio at 4.4%. Berkshire holds a long position (around 224 million shares) in Occidental at an average buy price of $53.86, implying a ~22% price return since March 2022.

Notably, the stock has been range-bound during the last 12 months, as Buffett's significant buys are concentrated around $56–$58 (acquired over 25% of share capital), providing significant support for the stock price. The strategic support prevented prices from falling further.

tradingview.com

However, comparing the stock price with its bottom-line performance measures, especially return on equity, there is a notable deviation and gap in the co-movement since Q2 2023. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect a stock price correction, normalizing and becoming highly correlated again with these metrics, as observed in previous periods.

Interestingly, Buffett is not going after a controlling interest in Occidental, which suggests that Berkshire may not intensify its long position in the stock at the same pace. In such a case, a minor drop in Q3 performance and future expectations (like return on equity) may lead to a considerable price drop.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

In conclusion, Occidental's strategic partnerships and ventures in carbon removal have positioned the company for potential long-term value growth. The collaboration of 1PointFive, Amazon, and Carbon Engineering has diversified its income streams, reduced its vulnerability to energy market volatility, and provided a competitive edge in the emerging carbon capture market.

Additionally, Occidental's diverse asset portfolio and operational excellence have yielded resilience against adverse oil dynamics. This disconnect between bottom-line efficiency and market valuation raises the possibility of a correction in the stock price in the short run. Therefore, considering all factors, a hold stance is appropriate.