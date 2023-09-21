Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wingstop: Repeatable Wing Concept Makes For A Good Long-Term Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 21, 2023 9:06 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)
Summary

  • Wingstop stock has had a volatile run this year, mostly outperforming the S&P 500 yet subsequently experiencing a significant sell-off before clawing back some return.
  • It is also trading at exceptionally high P/E multiples - around 80 - across both trailing and forward P/E. This is the case even though it's far from peak price.
  • However, its fundamentals are robust and trending in the right direction almost across the board, with recent quarters and trailing twelve-month figures setting records across FCF and other metrics.
  • Considering this, as well as its rate of revenue growth, I am inclined to think that Wingstop can grow into its current valuation.
  • However, this could be dampened by weaker consumer spending. This means that there could be short-term volatility, even though the stock is still a good one to buy and hold.

Hot Wings With The Works

DebbiSmirnoff/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock has had a volatile trajectory this year. While significantly outperforming the S&P 500 throughout most of this time, the stock peaked in early May and sold off significantly since. Subsequently erasing the entire year's

Proprietary trader primarily covering technology stocks.

