Wingstop: Repeatable Wing Concept Makes For A Good Long-Term Buy (Rating Upgrade)

DebbiSmirnoff/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock has had a volatile trajectory this year. While significantly outperforming the S&P 500 throughout most of this time, the stock peaked in early May and sold off significantly since. Subsequently erasing the entire year's worth of returns by the start of September, WING has since begun to heat up again and is presently beyond the index's price return by a solid 11% year-to-date.

Seeking Alpha

I previously covered Wingstop and believed it to be overpriced at the time, netting out to a hold rating. With further appreciation and the subsequent reduction in price, I thought it made sense to revisit this stock to see how the narrative has been evolving.

This price trajectory has played out even as the company has posted 4 straight quarters of outperformance against consensus EPS and revenues. It has continued to grow briskly across both the top and bottom lines, well beyond the median for the Consumer Discretionary sector at large. This is also expected to continue in the year ahead as well as the next 3-5 years.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

With that being said, WING is also frequently considered an overvalued (and perhaps overhyped) stock. It's now trading at a staggering 81.2 trailing GAAP P/E and an 80.1 forward GAAP P/E.

Seeking Alpha

The situation here is clear. We have a high-profile, fast-growing company that also has a lot of future growth already baked in. Wingstop stock could just be hotter than its wings.

Yet, I don't want to jump to conclusions. The growth story here is real. Growth rates at current levels, compounded for a few years, could see Wingstop readily grow into its valuation and achieve a much more sensible P/E multiple. In this article, I'll determine if that's likely to be the case by examining the company from a fundamental perspective.

Financials

We can look into Wingstop's financials to see how this rapid growth is playing out where it matters most. While the company only listed its shares publicly in Q2 2015, it has been around since 1994. This provides us a lengthy set of financials and the ability to look at how they have evolved over the past decade.

Revenue and gross profit growth have been robust, albeit not identically so. Wingstop has grown its revenues in the double digits for every year of the past 10. While the lowest rate of yearly revenue growth hovers at around 14%, there have been plenty of years in which the company posted results well beyond that. There is not a particularly clear trajectory here, but I will note that the company held up quite well during the pandemic era and also posted a healthy 26.6% revenue growth rate last year.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Gross profits have also grown well. They haven't moved in lockstep with revenues due to the significant variation that Wingstop has experienced in terms of its central cost input - chicken wings. While this is not something that the company can control fully, management is in the process of hedging against volatility here by relying less on the spot market. This means that they are locking in future prices (using futures contracts) rather than buying a spot, which forces one to accept the market price at a given time. Additionally, we can see that the recent trendline is favorable for the firm, with the wholesale price of bone-in wings decreasing 40% y/y.

Seeking Alpha

These factors together should allow Wingstop to make progress towards what were historically higher gross margins. Since the market is still uncertain, however, I think it is still best to accept current gross margins in the high 40s as the steady state for the firm going forward.

Seeking Alpha

Interestingly, this long-term decline in gross margins has not played out in lockstep with the company's net margins. Here we can see that Wingstop actually had a better net margin last year than it did 10 years ago. While net margins fluctuate significantly, results for the firm coming out of the pandemic period are a cause for optimism. Evidently, Wingstop has its other cost inputs well under control. This is likely due to more of its sales coming from delivery as opposed to full service, which allows the company to capture more margin.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, revenue and earnings growth looks good to me. On the cash front, I will also note that Wingstop has a robust track record of cash flow positive operations as well as a record year behind it. It also looks like the last two quarters have brought even more momentum around cash flow generation - certainly a healthy kind of momentum.

Seeking Alpha

As to its balance sheet, Wingstop has $726M of debt outstanding and $189M of cash on hand as of its last report. It pays cash interest on its debt once a year, with the latest figure being $20.5M in interest costs for Q4 '22.

Seeking Alpha

These interest costs, as well as the variability inherent in its business, lead to significant fluctuations in free cash flow on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, free cash flow continues to improve on both a levered (accounting for interest) and unlevered basis y/y. The trailing twelve-month figure indicates Wingstop is generating record levels of free cash flow at present. That's another healthy indicator.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I think Wingstop's financials are strong. Revenue growth has been robust, as well as sustained, over a long period of time. Net margins have been maintained and perhaps even increased structurally. Additionally, there is evident upward momentum in recent periods across both earnings as well as free cash flow. On the whole, I like what I'm seeing here.

With that broad context, we can also highlight salient metrics from the company's latest earnings report. The first thing to note here is same-store sales growth of 16.8% - a robust figure. This is markedly better than they were for Chipotle (CMG), a mature fast-casual bellwether that only posted 7.4% same-store sales growth during its most recent quarter. This indicates that Wingstop is still relatively nascent as a brand in the eyes of consumers and growing as such. It is also the 19th year in a row in which the company has been able to generate same-store sales growth.

The company also continues to scale out its delivery capabilities through its ongoing partnerships with Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH). This is undergirding the net margin effects that I outlined earlier. Delivery mix is presently at 30% but expected to increase to 50% or higher, which would be a further boon to net margins.

Seeking Alpha

With revenue growth of 27.9% y/y, net income growth of 21.6% y/y, and diluted EPS growth of 22.7% y/y, Wingstop's latest quarter showed a continuation of favorable fundamental trends while also continuing its remarkable track record of same-store sales growth as well as delivery expansion. As per these results, there is no reason to think this momentum will let up in the immediate.

Risks And Valuation

The core risk to Wingstop is a potential downshift in consumer spending. While it appears to have a popular and repeatable product, as well as solid control of its financial trajectory, consumer spending is ultimately something that can put a damper on recent rates of growth. The often-predicted, but not yet materialized, recession could bring this about. While I won't make claims about the trajectory of the macroeconomic environment, I would be surprised to see Wingstop maintain current levels of growth if a recession does occur here in the United States. Since Wingstop needs to maintain this brisk growth to grow into its valuation, I would consider that to be a material risk factor. I will add, however, that this would be a transient force.

Wingstop's valuation stems from its rapid growth and appears to be a result of investors pricing in higher EPS in the near to medium term. Charting out EPS growth as per consensus expectations, however, we see that Wingstop's current valuation extends more than 5 years into the future. This means that the company will need more than 5 years to 'grow into' its valuation if there are no surprises to the upside.

Year TTM 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EPS 2.10 2.18 2.54 3.03 3.59 4.36 Current Price $172.07 $172.07 $172.07 $172.07 $172.07 $172.07 P/E 81.94 78.93 67.74 56.79 47.93 39.47 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's Calculations

When we consider this stock's risk profile, EPS growth rate, and valuation at the same time, what becomes clear is that it's better as a long-term bet rather than a more near-term/tactical trade.

Conclusion

Wingstop is a great business. In particular, I am impressed by its lengthy operating history as well as the fact that it has maintained, even accelerated, growth as it has grown larger. Progression across both net margins and free cash flow also looks good.

The kicker here is that this stock could sell off significantly if growth slows down. This would quite likely occur in the context of a recession, which is something completely out of the hands of Wingstop's management. Yet, I believe that the company would continue to grow at solid levels and quite likely bounce back into more robust growth afterward.

I believe that Wingstop has proven that it has a repeatable, scalable, business that will persist through any short-term turbulence. This is because of its track record across top-line growth as well as same-store sales, as well as its consistent capacity for expansion across geographic areas. Wingstop's food concept is provably refined and repeatable enough for it to continue to saturate the (large) market for chicken wings. On this basis, I think Wingstop is a good buy for investors with a time horizon of 5 years or more.