Buffett Says Use The Power Of Compounding, 2 Magnificent Yields For Your Retirement

Warren Buffett champions the incredible potential of compounding wealth, likening quality financial securities to wet snow hurtling down an endless hill.

"My life has been a product of compound interest." - Warren Buffett.

The 93-year-old billionaire’s wisdom and track record in investing has made him a revered figure in the world of finance, inspiring countless to embrace the art of wealth multiplication. Let us review how this concept worked out for an average individual with an average-paying job.

Anne Scheiber started as a bookkeeper and worked as a humble civil servant for the Internal Revenue Service. Growing up in a single-income household, she adopted a frugal lifestyle and saved most of her earnings. As an auditor at the IRS, she observed that rich folks were actively investing in the stock market, so she invested all her hard-earned earnings in stocks with her brother, who was a stockbroker. When Anne turned 38, all her investments were wiped out when her brother's brokerage firm went bust.

She didn’t give up on investing but decided to take things into her own hands. She saved aggressively, used her accounting background, and started reading companies' financial reports. She was a regular buyer of shares until she retired from the IRS. She then used her retirement money and became a full-time investor. Her investments were always in companies she knew and understood; most often, they were in goods and services she consumed, like those associated with travel and entertainment.

When Anne died at the age of 101, her investment portfolio was worth over $20 million. Anyone can replicate Anne’s success through patience, persistence, and a little help from the power of compounding. We have two excellent dividend growers to get your cash machine roaring.

Pick #1: EPD – Yield 7.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is one of the largest midstream companies in the U.S. and plays a critical role in processing, storing, and transporting Petrochemical & Refined Products, Crude Oil, NGL (Natural Gas Liquids), and Natural Gas.

NGLs represent the bulk of EPD’s transport volumes, making EPD a critical player in the safe delivery of raw materials essential for everyday life, as ~96% of all manufactured goods have something to do with petrochemical feedstock. Data Source: 10-Q.

Note:

EPD is an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) that issues a Schedule K-1 to investors.

A growing business with built-in inflation protection

EPD runs a highly inflation-resistant business, supplying commodities to credit-worthy customers with long-term fee-based contracts and built-in price escalators to combat rising costs. The company’s EBITDA growth over the years reveals overall insensitivity to commodity prices, making it a safer long-term investment through the evolving geopolitical landscape. Source.

EPD Investor Presentation

EPD has almost $4.1 billion of approved projects under construction, which are projected to come into service through 2026, indicating further earnings growth through the naturally accretive nature of the expansions.

Industry-leading debt levels

EPD reported a leverage ratio of 3x as of June 2023, the lowest in the midstream industry. Through the pandemic years, the company has worked diligently to reduce debt, and the efforts are paying off.

Ninety-six percent of EPD’s debt carries fixed interest rates, with the total weighted average interest rate on its borrowings being 4.6% and a comfortable ~20-year weighted average maturity duration. The company’s interim maturities are highly manageable with its $4 billion.

Large yet well-covered yield with terrific growth potential

During July, EPD raised its quarterly distribution by 2% to $0.50/share. This calculates to a healthy 7.3% yield. This raise reflects the 25th consecutive annual increase, making it an unparalleled feat in the midstream industry. During Q3 2023, the firm generated $1.7 billion of DCF (Distributable Cash Flow), providing 1.6x coverage. YTD, EPD has retained $1.5 billion of its DCF for future growth and investment opportunities. During the conference call, management mentioned that they are actively in the Merger & Acquisition camp.

During the quarter, EPD purchased 2.9 million worth of common stock for $75 million. The firm has utilized 41% of its $2 billion buyback program. With EPD, you don’t have a company choosing between dividend growth, buybacks, capital investments, and a strong balance sheet - you get it all.

High insider ownership

EPD management is a significantly vested stakeholder, making their interests strongly aligned with ours. Insiders own 32% of the EPD common units. This high insider ownership is indicative of management’s long-term perspective rather than a desperate focus on immediate results. It also indicates better corporate governance and higher prioritization of strategies and investments that enhance long-term value, rewarding shareholders.

The electronic gadgets we use, medication we take, vehicles we use to commute - petrochemicals are present in them all. EPD’s business is well-positioned for long-term growth, and investors will be recipients of growing distributions.

Pick #2: Realty Income – Yield 5.7%

Realty Income Corporation (O) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that has trademarked "The Monthly Dividend Company." That's a promise it has more than delivered, with over 53 years of monthly dividends, spanning back long before O became a publicly traded company.

Having an investment that raises its dividend every single quarter like clockwork is a huge benefit to your portfolio, even if those raises are relatively small. O has managed to continue raising through the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19 when many REITs cut.

With the acquisition of VEREIT, O has substantially increased its scale. One of the major benefit of this is that $1 billion isn't as much as it used to be. O can now start considering larger deals without creating significant concentration risk. This puts them in a place where few REITs can compete. For example, O recently struck a deal with the non-traded REIT BREIT. BREIT needs cash as investor redemption requests have remained high. So it entered into a joint venture with O, selling a portion of its ownership in the Bellagio, a landmark casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Source.

Realty Income Presentation

BREIT needs cash but still likes the asset. To maintain ownership, BREIT was willing to give O a preferred equity position that has a higher yield and priority over the common equity position. O has been buying properties with yields around 7%, so getting a $950 million investment with a blended 7.7% yield is a great opportunity. If BREIT does not redeem the preferred within seven years, then the preferred dividend starts rising. After the preferred are redeemed, O will continue to hold a 21.9% interest in the property, which will pay rent and provide upside potential if the value of the Bellagio continues to rise.

Overall, it is a great opportunity for O to get a higher yield with several protections in the preferred position. It is something it probably wouldn't have been able to entertain in 2019 because of the size of the deal.

While some have suggested that O might struggle to maintain its growth because of its scale, we disagree. O's scale is helping it grow faster and get better opportunities than it had before. Just like Mr. Buffett often gets sweet preferred deals with higher returns than any of us mere mortals can imagine. Having access to billions opens opportunities that were previously closed.

Conclusion

Ms. Scheiber’s investing success revolved around simple techniques fueled by the power of compounding. Her principles were based on:

Understanding your investments and the industry.

Buying a small number of shares at a time but investing regularly.

Never sell any positions, and always reinvest a healthy portion of your dividends.

You are never too young to start your wealth-compounding machine.

"The nature of compound interest is that it behaves like a snowball of sticky snow. And the trick is to have a very long hill, which means either starting very young or living — to be very old." – Warren Buffett.

Our Investing Group adopts these techniques closely; we never sell shares to pay for our expenses, and our portfolio produces the needed cash. We recommend reinvesting a portion of the dividends to take advantage of the power of compounding and organically grow the portfolio (and income) over time. This article discusses two of the +45 investments we hold in our “model portfolio” inspired and designed using our beloved Income Method.